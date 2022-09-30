Steve Kerr Claimed 32-year-old Klay Thompson, Who is Out for the NBA Japan Games, Can Shoot Till He’s 75

Warriors star Klay Thompson received major props from Head Coach Steve Kerr before returning from 2.5 years of injury

The Golden State Warriors are in Japan for preseason. They’re taking on the Washington Wizards in a 2-game NBA Japan Games exhibition. They had a long 2021-22 season, which resulted in the Warriors’ 4th championship in eight seasons. Klay Thompson returned after two career-altering injuries, and helped the Dubs when it mattered the most.

However, it seems like the Japanese fans would be unable to see his brilliance in person. According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, the Splash Brother is set to miss both games in Japan.

After 941 days of missing action, the Warriors’ sharpshooter returned and averaged 20 points a game for the regular season. The 32-year-old two-guard is a key part of their championship roster. The team would not like to take any chances with him. Steve Kerr has no doubts on Klay’s shooting, even after he shot a career-low 38.5% from the deep last season.

“Klay Thompson can shoot till he’s 75!”: Steve Kerr

The Warriors are the only team in the current day NBA that can boast of having a trio who has been together for over a decade. Stephen Curry is entering his 14th season, Klay is entering his 12th, and Draymond Green his 11th. The Dubs trio has been very successful together, and the Warriors hope it stays so.

When Klay was out due to his Achilles injury, after recovering from his ACL tear, Steve Kerr was asked how the sharpshooter would be after his return.

‘Klay will be able to shoot when he’s 75 years old.’ Warriors coach Steve Kerr, clearly unconcerned about Klay Thompson’s touch after 2 major surgeries. — Monte Poole (@MontePooleNBCS) March 23, 2021

Steve Kerr wasn’t wrong. Even though Klay has to find his rhythm and return to his usual form, his 38.5% from the 3s is still high compared to the league average. We saw glimpses of him getting hot during the regular season and the playoffs.

Hopefully, with an entire offseason behind him, Klay would come back stronger and show us all why he’s known as a human flamethrower.