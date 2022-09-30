Why is Klay Thompson Not Playing in the NBA Japan Games Against the Washington Wizards?

Warriors’ sharpshooter Klay Thompson has been ruled out for both NBA Japan Games against the Washington Wizards

The Golden State Warriors are back in action! They are halfway across the globe, in Japan, where they would take on the Washington Wizards for two preseason games. The NBA Japan Games are a part of NBA’s approach to increase the popularity of the game and the league worldwide.

The Defending NBA Champions arrived in Tokyo the day before yesterday. They used their time yesterday to go for a little bit of sightseeing before going to practice.

The Splash Brothers had tons of fun in practice. Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry met a sumo legend and tried their hands at sumo wrestling.

As the teams prepared for the games, news broke out about Klay Thompson and his participation in the Japan Games.

Why is Klay Thompson not playing in the NBA Japan Games?

Merely an hour before the NBA Japan Game tip off, Anthony Slater of The Athletic broke out the news that Klay would not be playing today or on Sunday.

No Klay Thompson in either Japan game. Steve Kerr said it’s about being cautious based off his two-year absence and this condensed early part of preseason. They want to ease him into action after the trip. Jordan Poole will start tonight. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) September 30, 2022

The Warriors are cautious about Klay, who is coming back after missing two and a half years of injury. They do not want their $40 Million star risking an injury over a preseason exhibition game.

While this would be distressing for the Japanese fans who might have come to see Klay play, this would be better for both Klay and the Dubs long-term. We’re hoping the absence today and on Sunday is just cautionary, and not something that the Warriors are hiding from us.