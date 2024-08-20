Steve Kerr Draws Parallels Between USA’s Paris Olympic Contingent and President Candidate Kamala Harris

After coaching the USA men’s basketball to a gold medal, looks like Steve Kerr is up for other national duties. The 58-year-old head coach attended the Democratic National Convention to endorse Kamala Harris in the upcoming elections. He even drew an intriguing comparison between the Presidential candidate and Team USA’s contingent for the Paris Olympics to support his claim.

Advertisement

Kerr initially pointed to the country’s success in the latest Olympics. He attributed Team USA winning the most medals (126) and the most gold medals (40) to the athletes’ joy, compassion, and commitment to the nation.

The Golden State Warriors’ head coach believed Harris and her Vice-President candidate, Tim Walz, shared a similar dedication to the USA. He expressed confidence in their leadership in addressing the nation’s needs and bringing about prosperity.

“… The joy, the compassion, the commitment to our country that we saw at the Olympics, that is what Kamala Harris and Tim Waltz has. And it’s what our country needs. Leadership. Real leadership”.

Kerr: “The joy, the compassion, the commitment to our country that we saw at the Olympics, that is what Kamala Harris and Tim Waltz has. And it’s what our country needs. Leadership. Real leadership.” — Kendra Andrews (@kendra__andrews) August 20, 2024

The former Bulls icon soon elaborated on his point. He discussed how his faith in the Democratic Party’s direction motivated him to take the stage during such a high-magnitude election. It also made Kerr willing to face any consequences, as he added,

“I know very well that speaking out about politics these days comes with risks… But I also knew as an American citizen that it was too important not to speak up… They [Harris and Walz] have devoted their lives to serving other people. Whether Vice President Harris was defending her community in the courtroom or Governor Walz was inspiring the next generation in the classroom”.

Steve Kerr: “I know very well that speaking out about politics these days comes with risks. I can see the ‘shut up and whistle’ tweets fired off as we speak. But I also knew as an American citizen that it was too important not to speak up in an election of his magnitude.” pic.twitter.com/ETqQJqHKSB — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 20, 2024

Kerr thus believed in the Democrats’ chances of retaining control of the White House. He even ridiculed the Republicans with a playful jab at their candidate, Donald Trump. Referencing Stephen Curry’s iconic ‘night night’ celebration, the 9x NBA champion quipped,

“After the results are tallied that night, we can, in the words of the great Steph Curry, we can tell Donald Trump, ‘night night'”.

Kerr: “After the results are tallied that night, we can — in the words of the great Steph Curry — we can tell Donald Trump, ‘night night.'” pic.twitter.com/pbiMmubiGV — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 20, 2024

This undoubtedly adds a layer of drama to the upcoming election on November 5, 2024. In the meantime, NBA fans will keep a close watch on Kerr and his team as the nation prepares for an unforgettable moment.