Jordan Poole’s 1st Matchup Against Draymond Green, Since Wizards Trade, Draws Hilarious Reactions From NBA Twitter

On February 27, Jordan Poole and his Washington Wizards will clash against the Golden State Warriors. This marks the second time that Poole is going to play against his former team after he was traded during the 2023 offseason. Considering Poole’s troubled history with Warriors’ forward Draymond Green, who punched him in the 2022 offseason, the storyline is intriguing.

Advertisement

During their first clash in December, Green wasn’t a part of the Warriors’ 129:118 win because of his suspension. Therefore, it is not surprising that X (formerly Twitter) is full of hilarious reactions discussing the Green-Poole clash. A user posted a video of two men boxing against each other and standing their ground, captioning, “Draymond and Poole tomorrow”.

Advertisement

In another instance, a user posted a WWE video of Kurt Angle battling against Rey Mysterio akin to the clash between Poole and Green. While Green is just two inches taller than Poole, he is built much heavier than the Wizards guard. The poster also wrote, ”WAIT A MINUTE WHY ARE THE WARRIORS AND WIZARDS PLAYING 4V4? DRAYMOND GREEN AND JORDAN POOLE”.

Meanwhile, another user commented how the match-up is going to be an “absolute cinema”. The fan wrote, ”Draymond VS Poole tomorrow we will all be there to witness the greatest game of the season”.

While the storyline is leaning on the humorous side, it will be interesting to see how Poole and Green respond as opponents. For the former, this has been a tumultuous season overall.

Advertisement

Jordan Poole has had his troubles

After getting traded to the Wizards, the fifth-year player was expected to have the best season of his career. With the team having a lean backcourt rotation, he had the license to be a volume shooter. But he somehow receded in his production compared to the last two seasons.

Kevin Garnett, who was raving about the guard during the offseason and compared him to James Harden’s situation when he left the Thunder for the Rockets, frustratingly declared that the volume shooter doesn’t belong in the league. Currently, he is tallying 16.1 points per game on 39.9% shooting and has made two triples on 6.6 attempts for 30.9%.

When Poole and his Wizs took on the Dubs on December 23, Green was out due to his suspension in the aftermath of his violent blow to Jusuf Nurkic. Therefore, fans missed out on the Green-Poole match-up, where the Warriors trumped the Wizards 128:119. Stephen Curry led the way with 30 points and 7 assists.

Meanwhile, Poole did manage 25 points but shot just 7/21 from the field. After moving to the bench role, will Poole showcase more efficiency? His 31-point performance in the last game makes for a promising sign.