Steve Kerr, Who Won 3 Championships With Michael Jordan, Declared LeBron James as the Best Athlete Ever

Back in 2019, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr termed LeBron James “the best athlete to ever walk this planet”.

LeBron James is undoubtedly one of the most iconic sporting individuals. Having dominated the NBA since setting foot into the league in 2003, Bron has managed to become one of the most successful stars we’ve ever seen.

Being versatile, durable, physical, and extremely talented, LBJ has been able to rack up a pretty illustrious resume. The King’s overly-stacked trophy cabinet includes 18 All-Star appearances, 18 All-NBA selections, 4 MVPs, 1 scoring title, 4 championships, and 4 Finals MVPs, among several others.

Analysts and enthusiasts over the world have lauded the Kid from Akron for the numerous prowess he possesses. Steve Kerr was just one of many to dish out some high praises to the Lakers superstar.

Despite being Michael Jordan’s teammate, Steve Kerr gave LeBron James a special title

Now keep in mind, Steve has been surrounded by greatness all his professional life. Kerr has won 3 championships with Michael Jordan as his teammate, 2 titles with Tim Duncan as his teammate, and 4 titles while coaching Stephen Curry.

As soon as the quote went viral on social media, NBA Twitter had several reactions.

AND THIS MAN PLAYED WITH MJ #lebronGOAT — clevelander (@aswerdkow) November 14, 2019

but what does HE know?! MJ may have been the most electrifying and charismatic player to ever watch. And maybe the entire GOAT debate comes down to eras and whose era was it and whose is it today….maybe. But Kerr was champs with 1 & coached against the other. He would know! — Lakers Fans Are Weird. (@BblKka) September 26, 2022

MJ’s gonna punch him in the face, AGAIN. https://t.co/qKXTwemA1O — Facts over Opinions (@FunFactsnStats) September 25, 2022

LeBron James, at age 37, is entering his 20th season. Despite failing to make an impact over the past few seasons, Bron and co. are one dangerous squad.

