Steve Nash Credits Michael Jordan’s Commercials With Spike Lee For Steering Him Away From Soccer At 13

Steve Nash wasn’t always set on basketball. Growing up in Canada, he was more of a soccer prodigy. It made sense—his dad was a pro. Still, both his parents let him explore his interests, and gradually, he gravitated toward soccer, at least in the early days.

Soccer wasn’t the only sport Nash played. He tried everything he could—hockey, tennis, and more. But everything changed when he turned 13. The catalyst? Michael Jordan.

During a recent conversation on Mind the Game Pod with LeBron James and guest Luka Doncic, Nash revealed how Jordan became a huge influence in his life. The moment he saw the iconic Nike commercial featuring Spike Lee and MJ, promoting new Air Jordans, he was hooked on basketball.

He said, “When I was 13, what really got me into basketball was Michael Jordan. The first Air Jordan shoes commercial with Spike Lee.”

Those Nike commercials are arguably one of the most impactful commercials ever made. And now we can add Nash’s story to back that claim as well. The two-time MVP said that he was in awe of MJ after watching him on the screen.

Nash was impressionable at 13. And thankfully, the Lee-Jordan performance did its magic. It took the future NBA legend away from soccer and towards ball. And the rest is history.

He went on to have a long and fruitful career. Nash played 18 seasons in the NBA, became a two-time MVP (2005 and 2006), and finished his career with over 10k assists. The Canadian was also named to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018.

That said, if you asked Nash to name his career highlight, he might put playing against MJ at the very top of the list.

Nash played against Jordan twice in his first month

If the Jordan shoe commercials inspired Nash to take up basketball, one can only imagine what the man himself meant to him. In the first month of Nash’s rookie year in 1996, he played against MJ twice.

After the first game in Chicago, Nash saw teammate Clarence Brown wearing Jordan’s shoes and was shocked. He really wanted to know how he got them.

Nash was sure that Brown hadn’t simply asked MJ for his shoes, but he was wrong. When Brown revealed the secret, Nash was shocked all over again.

Two weeks later, MJ and the Bulls came to Phoenix, and this time Nash was better prepared. During the conversation, he recalled guarding MJ during the game—and even getting a fadeaway shot over his head.

When they ran back to the other end, MJ told Nash, “You were at a slight disadvantage.”

Nash couldn’t believe it was happening—his idol was talking to him. But even during that brief interaction, all Nash could think about was the pair of shoes. Summoning his courage, he asked MJ for his shoes, and His Airness graciously obliged.