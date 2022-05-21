Basketball

“Draymond Green could slap yo momma, but the refs won’t issue him the 2nd tech tonight!”: NBA Twitter react to Warriors’ star flirting with the line after picking his first technical foul

"Draymond Green could slap yo momma, but the refs won't issue him the 2nd tech tonight!": NBA Twitter react to Warriors' star flirting with the line after picking his first technical foul
Raahib Singh

Previous Article
"Mick Schumacher took me out in two of the races that weekend"- Alfa Romeo's Guanyu Zhou recalls having his weekend ruined by teammate Schumacher
Next Article
"I see why Michael Jordan love the hell outta of Luka Doncic": Kendrick Perkins applauds the efforts of Mavs guard putting up 42-points amid illness
NBA Latest Post
"I see why Michael Jordan love the hell outta of Luka Doncic": Kendrick Perkins applauds the efforts of Mavs guard putting up 42-points amid illness
“I see why Michael Jordan love the hell outta of Luka Doncic”: Kendrick Perkins applauds the efforts of Mavs guard putting up 42-points amid illness

Former NBA player turned ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins calls Luka Doncic a killer, reminiscing why…