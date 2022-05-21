“Draymond Green could slap yo momma, but the refs won’t issue him the 2nd tech tonight!”: NBA Twitter react to Warriors’ star flirting with the line after picking his first technical foul

Warriors’ Draymond Green picked up his first technical foul in the 2nd Quarter and has been risking a second since then

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Dallas Mavericks for Game 2 of the WCF right now. After taking a lead as large as 19 points, the Mavericks got dominated by the Warriors in the 2nd half. The Dubs cut the lead and took a 9-point lead of their own.

Luka Doncic had 28 points at the end of the 3rd, while Stephen Curry had 22 of his own. After starting the game making 14 3s in the first half, the Mavs could only manage 2 triples in the 3rd. The Warriors have tried their best to make this a chippy game, with Draymond Green leading the charge for the same.

Also Read: “Draymond Green should sit with the TNT guys and TALK about basketball instead of trying to play it!”: Skip Bayless taunts Warriors’ star after his abysmal start in Game 2

He picked up a technical foul in the 2nd quarter for the same. One would expect Green to calm down and play carefully after the same right? The exact opposite has been happening since.

NBA Twitter reacts as refs refuse to give Draymond Green a second technical

Ever since picking up his first tech, Draymond Green has been reckless. He’s going after players, arguing with the referees.

Draymond Green got hit with an over-the-back foul, his 4th foul, early in the 3rd and heavily argued it. Refs refused to give him his 2nd technical foul of the game 🤣pic.twitter.com/UQZOm4rYZb — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 21, 2022

Draymond was NOT happy after this play pic.twitter.com/sAGCCJcpV7 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 21, 2022

However, he hasn’t been assessed his 2nd tech. NBA Twitter saw the same and decided to mock this behavior.

Slapping yo momma — V (@DazedProfessorV) May 21, 2022

Draymond Green with 1 technical starts screaming like a kaiju and insulting every single ref’s family tree. The refs: pic.twitter.com/yL6ELujAqy — (redacted) (@squish41) May 21, 2022

committing several acts of domestic terrorism across 6 different states — tu puta madre (@chuyshiesty) May 21, 2022

The NBA refs need to grow a pair and give Draymond Green that second tech. — Ian (@UtopIan_Metal93) May 21, 2022

Draymond Green looking for the opportunity to get another technical pic.twitter.com/QY6C4bdBA4 — Surreptitious Sports  (@SurrepSports) May 21, 2022

Also Read: “Why are you shooting the ball in warm-ups and you never shoot it in the game?”: Charles Barkley hilariously mocks Draymond Green

However, Dray did pick up his 5th foul midway through the 3rd quarter. He sat out till the 8-minute mark of the 4th quarter, and looks like a whole different person now. In his absence, Kevon Looney was huge, scoring a career-high 21 points, and grabbing 10 rebounds.