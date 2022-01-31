“Kyrie Irving is the best point guard on the earth, flat or round”: The Nets superstar’s wonderful performance against the Warriors reminds everyone that he’s is still one of the bests in the game

Scoring a game-high 32 points on a 37-13 Warriors team, Kyrie Irving proved he is still one of the best point guards in the game.

The Brooklyn Nets are still looking for the world where they can play their trio of superstars in regular games, whom they assembled a year ago. Kyrie Irving, James Harden, and Kevin Durant played a grand total of just 202 minutes over 8 games together in the regular season last term.

This season it’s been the same story with the Nets allowing Irving to play since the first week of January. His vaccination status and injuries to at least one player among the Big-3 hasn’t allowed them to play more than 2 games.

Saturday night was no different, in what could have been a rehearsal for the 2022 NBA Finals, Brooklyn was short of the Slim Reaper as well as the Beard, due to injuries. The Warriors were operating without their backbone, Draymond Green.

Still, the Dubs nation would have been expecting a comprehensive victory with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson shooting over 50% from the 3-point line in their last game against the Wolves.

But as it turned out, Kyrie would almost outscore the Splash Brothers on his own and will just miss taking Brooklyn through.

Kyrie goes off on the Warriors giving fans a reminder

Splash Brothers found it difficult to get going in the first 3 quarters, going 4/23 from the field, but then came back to their usual self, going 6/9 in the 4th before it was too late. They also had 3 more Warriors scoring over 15 points, with Andrew Wiggins’s 24 being the game-high for the Dubs.

Kyrie meanwhile had 32 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists, and 3 steals in the game with only two other Nets players scoring in double digits – Patty Mills (24) and James Johnson (14). And fans just couldn’t hold themselves watching him go off on the second-best team in the league.

Kyrie is the best PG on the planet, flat or round. Don’t @ me — Coach Cardeiro (@oneCCthree) January 30, 2022

The most skilled PG Kyrie Irving has the ability of a Kobe but in a PG version. You add Kyrie’s handle to that and there’s nothing this man can’t do. That fade was beautiful just like him too. The ability to just kill your defender with no screen is the ultimate cheat code skil. pic.twitter.com/kUGQdNvxd0 — Tru LBanks (@Tru_LBanks) January 30, 2022

The 7-time All-Star took the game to the final possession with a clutch 3-pointer with 9 seconds left on the clock. With some clutch free throws by the Splash Brothers down the stretch, the Warriors sealed their victory at 110-106.

After the loss, the Nets’ 6th position in the Eastern Conference standings is in threat as the Hornets are just a game behind and have played great basketball in their last two outings.