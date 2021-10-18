“Steve Nash lost his powers after Nicki Minaj gave him a lap dance”: NBA Twitter reacts to viral video of Nets head coach’s hilariously awkward moment

Steve Nash seemed to be aging like fine wine before he encountered the unwelcome advances of Nicki Minaj. Or at least, that’s the joke NBA Twitter wants to tell y’all.

If we’re thinking solely about TMZ-style headlines, Steve Nash might be the last NBA MVP to ever be reliably romantically linked to the Trinidadian rapper.

She’s a fiery, boisterous, outgoing woman who wears her heart on her sleeve. Steve Nash, meanwhile, is a measured, and dare I say more mature-sounding as a public voice?

However, when NBA Reddit brought up the topic of James Harden and his chemistry with Steve Nash, mentions about strippers and lap dances were bound to come.

Why, you might ask as a mildly shocked NBA fan? The answer lies within this glorious video below.

I’m moving Steve nash up 10 spots in my rankings after this pic.twitter.com/1NFoiqSxWt — The Hurry Up 🎡 (@thehurryupnba) August 14, 2021

A full version of the same can be found on YouTube as well. You can see the exact moments where Steve Nash first realizes the gravity of the situation he’s in.

His expressions change from mild shock to resignation in a series of highly amusing steps.

NBA Twitter reacts to the footage of Nicki Minaj giving Steve Nash a lap dance

This incident took a little over 10 years ago. This was a time when Steve Nash was less than a year removed from his last Western Conference Finals appearance.

The Suns would miss the playoffs for the next 10 seasons since, breaking the drought this year. And Steve Nash himself would play his final NBA game less than 3 years later. He did, however, make one final All-Star Game appearance in 2012 before this.

But NBA Twitter isn’t really renowned for letting facts get in the way of trolling. And that’s exactly what’s happened over the years of this footage doing the rounds of social media.

steve nash is actually 41, he was like 33 when Nicki gave him that lap dance, not 13. lying or joking abt p€dophilia is fvcked up. — Razan Minaj🇸🇩✨ (@razanabd1_) October 18, 2021

That one time when Nicki Minaj took Steve Nash soul pic.twitter.com/EzDsBxXVl7 — Tee (@TeezyF252) October 18, 2018

That one time Nicki Minaj gave Steve Nash a lap dance. Look at his face bruh 😂 pic.twitter.com/JN9LFLz11B — Tee (@TeezyF252) July 10, 2017

