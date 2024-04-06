Stevie J Being Spotted with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Has 3x All-Star Pointing Out How Bad It Looks

Credits: May 27, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; American rapper Sean Combs sits courtside in the third quarter between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics during game six of the Eastern Conference Finals for the 2023 NBA playoffs at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

2024 has been a year of revelations so far and Sean “P. Diddy” Combs has been at the top of the list lately. Involved in multiple lawsuits and allegations being thrown at him, the noose around Diddy’s neck is slowly pulling towards the seemingly inevitable as each moment passes. Recently, Stevie J, who got a pass for a photo he was allegedly in, was seen hanging out with Diddy amid all the accusations, leading a certain three-time NBA All-Star to say the thing that is on many minds.

Stevie J’s relationship with hip-hop mogul, P. Diddy goes back decades. He was the producer of Diddy’s debut album ‘No Way Out’ which also got him the first Grammy Award of his career.

In a lawsuit filed against Diddy, a picture that was supposedly ‘Stevie J’ was also presented to the court where he could be seen lying on the bed, engaging in sexual intercourse with another man. But shortly after those rumors started to fly, adult film star Knockout bailed him out, taking credit for that image, stating it was him, as per TMZ.

After almost getting out from under this blunder, Stevie J was recently seen hanging out with Sean Combs once again in a post uploaded by ‘Hollywood Unlocked’ on Instagram. In the clip, Stevie J could be seen standing right next to Diddy and then posing for the camera as well.

This instantly drew quite a reaction from three-time All-Star and former Washington Wizards guard, Gilbert Arenas. While on No Chill Gil, Arenas went to town on Stevie J, stating how it did not look good for him.

“Even if this is an innocent thing, this just don’t look real good. We forgot that you was part of a claim. Ah, it don’t look good, it don’t look good, that don’t look good. I know if that was me, on god, my heart would’ve dropped dawg. I would’ve fainted.”

Things don’t seem to be getting better for Diddy as there is someone new every other day speaking up about either the atrocities they had to endure due to him or things they had been asked to be a part of. And anyone who is being linked with Diddy will most likely go down with him. In this case, it is Stevie J.

Arenas claimed how fans and the general public forgot about Stevie J being linked with Diddy in the lawsuits and how he got a very lucky pass that he should’ve made the most of. But now, seeing him party with Diddy once again made Gilbert Arenas state flat out how it did not look good for J, at all.

Raids haven’t stopped Diddy’s fun in Florida

Sean “P. Diddy” Combs has been accused of being the main man of lawsuits surrounding sex trafficking in the United States. At first, it was only a limited number of women who raised their voices against Diddy that ended up being branded as ‘gold-diggers’ and ‘clout chasers’.

But now, things ended up taking a wild turn as lawsuits were filed in courts and eventually, the authorities had to intervene. This marked a raid into P. Diddy’s houses in LA and Miami, spearheaded by Homeland Security Investigations. However, the millionaire rapper was still seen partying, regardless of the raids.

Though no warrant has been filed for Diddy, many think that the founder of Bad Boy Records is cooperating with law enforcement to turn on others while others are led to believe that authorities are building a much bigger case around him to get a slam dunk in convictions.

Whatever the case may be, it does not seem to bother Diddy much as he seemed untethered, hanging out with his daughters after the raids at his properties. As each day passes, there seem to be new names, new connections, and new horrors benign revealed. Let’s see where this Stevie J angle leads.