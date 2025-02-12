“Still Could Be Hard Feelings”: Kevin Durant Isn’t on Good Terms with Warriors Personnel, Hypothesizes Matt Barnes

The 2025 trade deadline was one of the craziest in history. Now that the dust has settled, it seems like half the league has been reshuffled. However, one of the most exciting trade rumors that didn’t become a reality was Kevin Durant rejoining the Warriors. Matt Barnes believes that it couldn’t happen because the two parties are still not on good terms.

Barnes was recently in conversation with Kevin Garnett on KG Certified. When the topic of KD’s unwillingness to go back to Golden State was brought up, the NBA legends somewhat disagreed.

While KG saw it from the perspective of having to uproot one’s life and settle somewhere else, Barnes had a different theory. He said, “I didn’t look at it that way. I looked at it that there still could be some hard feelings over there [in the GSW organization].” Durant’s decision doesn’t make any sense to Barnes for a variety of reasons.

If he were to join the Warriors, they’d go from a team struggling to stay afloat in the Western conference to immediate title contenders. Barnes also discussed how KD doesn’t have any additional responsibilities, such as kids or family, so his moves are just limited to him. If he’s still unwilling to leave a dysfunctional Suns team, there has to be more to the story.

KG added his two cents to Barnes’ theory by outlining that former Warriors GM Bob Myers is no longer involved with the team. The one other person that Durant had an issue with is Draymond Green. Those two had a fallout when Green told him during a game that the Warriors didn’t need him. The incident had a snowball effect and ended up marking the beginning of the end for KD.

Years later, the former teammates decided to put their issues aside and shook hands on it. Since the two have moved on from it, Garnett said that all it would’ve taken was a phone call from Green and KD would’ve gotten the reassurance.

However, Barnes pointed out that KD is aware of the flaws of Golden State much more than anyone else. So if he has some reservations there might be a sincere reason behind it.

One possible reason that KG and Barnes didn’t talk about was how Durant believes the Warriors’ tenure harmed his NBA legacy. Winning back-to-back championships while being the Finals MVP and one of the best players in the league should ideally be appreciated. LeBron James was appreciated for the same when he went to Miami for his first two titles.

But KD was trashed for the same. He told Shams Charania, “Once I left to go to the Warriors, it’s been the gymnastics on how to discredit me every step of the way. It’s like, damn, that’s not even fun no more like engaging with people because y’all aren’t even being truthful. You move the goalpost every time, you expect the most out of me and if I don’t reach it I’m a failure. It’s like, what’s the problem?”

So, even if he rejoins the Warriors and has another successful run, people will discredit him like they did the last time. That could be a reason for Durant to bail out as well.