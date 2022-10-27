“I Am Trying to Get You in the Mile High Club”: Stephen Curry Once Joked About Getting Freaky With Wife Ayesha Curry

February 19, 2022; Cleveland, OH, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and wife Ayesha Curry (right) during the 2022 NBA All-Star Saturday Night at Rocket Mortgage Field House. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen Curry isn’t just a great basketball player… he’s apparently a so-so actor too

2022 has been a pretty good year for Stephen Curry.

The man won his first-ever All-Star MVP, got his teammate Klay Thompson back, made the playoffs, breaking the 2-year streak of missing out, won Western Conference MVP, made the Finals, and then, of course, won Finals MVP along with his 4th ever championship.

But what about 2017?

This was the year the Warriors were perhaps the greatest team of all time. And fittingly so, they mowed down each and every team they came up against in the postseason, before winning an NBA championship.

After that kind of a journey, most NBA players are probably thinking about spending most if not all of their downtime either resting or partying.

But Steph… well, he’s a different cat.

Stephen Curry makes his acting debut alongside Dwayne Johnson in Season 3 of HBO show, ‘Ballers’

Dwayne Johnson and his show ‘Ballers’ has been a rather unexpected hit with audiences worldwide so far.

Season 1 wasn’t bad at all, and season 2 seemed to improve on the foundation built up to that point.

But, when it came time for Season 3, it appears that the Rock and his crew plan to up the ante significantly. And Stephen Curry was going to be helping quite a bit with that.

Made my “acting” debut on @BallersHBO Season 3. Check me out Sunday, July 23 at 10pm ET on @HBO. pic.twitter.com/h88SQo8Jxz — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) July 24, 2017

To make it a bit more fun, here is a scene from the (probably) critically acclaimed scene.

For anyone wondering, The Mile High Club refers to those individuals that get… intimate on an airplane.

Great to see the couple still keeping the flame alive… even if it may only be fictional.

How far can Stephen Curry and the Warriors go this season?

This season hasn’t started out in the best way for Stephen Curry and his crew.

After 4 games played, the franchise has a record of just 2-2.

The reason? Turnovers have been high, and there have been lapses in defense. So, in other words, the only reason they aren’t doing better is because of low concentration levels.

Now, of course, this is an issue that needs to be rectified as soon as humanely possible. However, knowing Golden State, these things won’t be much of an issue when it matters most.

No matter how the start of their season looks, a championship is still very much the expectation out of this franchise this season.

