Still Reveling in Wife’s Life-Changing Decision, Magic Johnson Proclaims His Undying Love for Cookie With Heartwarming Video: “Celebrate My Wife of 32 Years”

Nov. 7 , 2011; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Magic Johnson (right) and his wife Cookie Johnson (left) during the press conference held by the Magic Johnson foundation at the Staples Center. 20 years to the date Irvin “Magic” Johnson announced his HIV status and retirement from the NBA. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Magic Johnson is celebrating his 32 happy years of marriage with his wife Earlitha ‘Cookie’ Johnson. The couple married in 1991 in a private ceremony and shared responsibility for their son Earvin III and adopted daughter, Elisa. Cookie has been with Magic through thick and thin, especially during the time when Magic was diagnosed with HIV in 1991. In a heartwarming gesture, Johnson uploaded a compilation of some wholesome moments of him and his wife as a reel on Instagram. Through the caption, Johnson celebrated the 32 years of love and endurance the couple have been through in their 32 years of marriage.

At the time when Magic Johnson was diagnosed with HIV, he feared many of his close and intimate people would leave him for his disease. However, Cookie chose to stay with him through these tough times. This speaks volumes about the love and dedication the couple have for each other, which reflects to this day.

Magic Johnson celebrates his 32nd marriage anniversary with his wife Cookie with a heartfelt Instagram post

32 years back, when Magic Johnson was diagnosed with HIV-AIDS, Cookie Johnson was as shocked as everybody else. She felt a range of emotions, over the news that her husband just broke. However, despite knowing Magic’s numerous past affairs with other women, Cookie chose to stay. She prayed for her husband’s good health, and this fueled a drive in Magic to recover better and emerge as fit as before.

This excerpt from the book ‘When the Game Was Ours’ by Johnson and Larry Bird explains the emotions Magic and Cookie went through together in the aftermath of Magic’s diagnosis.

“The moment Earvin “Magic” Johnson stepped into his house he knew his wife had already figured out his news was devastating. “She knew me too well,” he said. He told her what Dr. Mellman had said and then fell into her arms. Cookie experienced a range of emotions: shock, fear, anger, disappointment, concern. “At that time, any discussion of AIDS meant you were going to die,” Cookie said. “I thought my heart was going to jump out of my chest. For a minute, I felt like I was going to pass out.” She sat down and held her husband, and then did what she always did when she was frightened or in trouble: she prayed. “I wouldn’t blame you if you left,” said Magic through his tears. “Are you crazy?” Cookie answered. “I am staying. God will get us through this.” Now, to celebrate 32 years of their togetherness, Magic shared a heartfelt post in the Instagram to showcase his love for his wife, who alwyas stuck by his side. The caption read, “Today and for many years to come, I celebrate my wife of 32 years, Cookie Johnson on this very special anniversary….”

Well, Cookie’s prayers did pay off in the long run. The couple seem to never have lost love for each other during their 32 years together. Magic’s heartfelt post on his 32nd marriage anniversary proves how dedicated and grateful he is to call a powerful and undeterred woman his wife.

Magic Johnson once bribed his wife $1 million to be allowed to play basketball for one season

We all know how Magic Johnson was itching for a return to the NBA hardwood while recovering from his AIDS diagnosis. In 1991, Magic had announced his retirement from the league and it seemed like he missed the action of the NBA. However, his wife was reluctant to let him step on the court with such volatile health conditions. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Magic recalled how Cookie had reacted when he expressed his desire to resume playing.

“My wife told me, ‘That’s it, one (season) and get out.’ Or she’ll leave me. Cookie always told me I was coming back: ‘No way you’re working out three times a day, and you’re not coming back, you can’t tell me.’ I said, you haven’t given me your OK yet. So I bribed her. I gave her a million dollars.”

Cookie was a doting wife to Magic Johnson and was afraid of losing him. The above instance shows her concerns as a wife and her love for Johnson.