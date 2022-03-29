“Who’s this again?” – When Kevin Durant and the NBA community decimated Colby Covington for calling LeBron James a “Spineless Coward” 

The NBA Community led by Kevin Durant lashed out on Colby Covington for calling LeBron James a “Spineless Coward”.

Colby Covington’s antics and his aggressive personality are not surprising to anyone in the MMA community. However, it may seem strange for fans of other sports to find a mixed-race warrior, talking about trash their great sports hero.

Something similar happened in 2020, following his victory over former champion Tyron Woodley at UFC Fight Night 178. He headed to NBA icon LeBron James and thanked the first responders and soldiers for protecting them.

Kevin Durant and Austin Rivers clapped in response to Colby Covington for his comments

Colby Covington has made it clear that he is not a fan of the NBA star and the ideas the NBA icon lives by. James seemed unconcerned with the MMA fighter, but his rivals in Kevin Durant and up-and-comer Austin Rivers provided the answer in his place.

Kevin Durant, Austin Rivers, and Michael Carter-Williams respond to Colby Covington calling out LeBron James after his UFC fight 👀 pic.twitter.com/ghVPOOobuX — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 21, 2020



According to the clutch-points, Durant found himself in a state of confusion and simply failed to spot the UFC star. In just three simple words, he asked the public, ‘Who is this again?’.

Meanwhile, a Denver Nuggets player, River wrote ‘Why though’ in response to Covington’s comments.

Finally, Michael Carter Williams also came in, reminding Covington of his one TKO loss. He said,

“It’s amazing that no one is telling him to hold on to the fight, that jaw is still cracked in Usman I see?”

What does ‘Chaos’ say about LeBron James?

It is Covington’s strong act that compels him to say controversial things about other fighters, and he always says what he thinks. This may be human, but the UFC fighter also adds pieces and pieces of his true personality to do something fans can connect with.

After his win at UFC Fight Night 178, he criticized the NBA veteran and even called him a ‘cowardly coward’.

He said, “That will be an earthquake. I want to dedicate this battle to all the first responders. All the soldiers are there. This world would not be safe without you guys. Keep it safe, not these resurrected athletes. I get sick of these resurrected athletes and these crazy cowards like LeBron James. ”

The 34-year-old singer is preparing for one of his biggest outrages against his team-mate and best friend Jorge Masvidal. The fight will be this weekend, and it could decide whether Covington will win a third welterweight title and finally achieve his dream.

