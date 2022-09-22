“Stop calling the Pacers GM phone!”: Shanon Sharpe claims Lakers need to give up Russell Westbrook and two first rounders if they want Buddy Hield and Myles Turner

Buddy Hield and Myles Turner are on the Lakers radar. Shanon Sharpe believes they would have to give up Russell Westbrook and more!

The Los Angeles Lakers had a terrible 2021-2022 season. Despite their superstar acquisition, the team finished 11th in the West, one spot outside the Play-In tournament.

The superstar acquisition in question was none other than Russell Westbrook. The LA native had a horrible first season with the Lakers.

Despite averaging 18 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in 78 games, Brodie was very inconsistent. In fact, his performances had Lakers fans calling for his head!

Lakers fans booing Russell Westbrook after this miss 😬 pic.twitter.com/N2VE4FVkR8 — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) February 6, 2022

The Lakers are rebuilding and are looking to aquire some valuable pieces. As such, Westbrook could be on the chopping block.

Shannon Sharpe claims the Lakers need to give up Russell Westbrook and two firsts for Buddy Hield and Myles Turner

The LA Lakers are looking to challenge for a Championship once again. However, in order to accomplish that they are in need of a significant makeover.

They have made a few aquisitions this off-season including the likes of Thomas Bryant, Patrick Beverley, Lonnie Walker and Dennis Schroeder. However, they were also interested in Buddy Hield and Myles Turner.

Well, Shannon Sharpe believes the Lakers will have to give up a lot to get them. He claims that a package of Russell Westbrook and two first round picks is what it will take to get the Pacers GM on the phone!

Lakers reportedly held up trade talks with Pacers involving Buddy Hield and Myles Turner: “If the Lakers want Buddy Hield and Myles Turner they need to give up Russell Westbrook and the two first round picks…Otherwise stop calling the Pacers GM phone!” — @ShannonSharpe pic.twitter.com/tUEifXDdHu — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) September 22, 2022

It certainly is quite a packed for the two Pacers stars. Only time will tell if the Lakers go through with it.

