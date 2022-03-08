Basketball

“Stop defending Russell Westbrook, after you insulted him yourself, Magic Johnson! : NBA Twitter tears into the Lakers legend hypocritical tweet in defense of the Brodie

"Stop defending Russell Westbrook, after you insulted him yourself, Magic Johnson! : NBA Twitter tears into the Lakers legend hypocritical tweet in defense of the Brodie
Arun Sharma

Jack of all sports, master of none. But still, better than master of one. Except NFL. And MLB. And Fencing.

Previous Article
"Russell Westbrock, stop BRICKING your shots then!": Shannon Sharpe reacts sharply to Nina Westbrook's comments on the nickname 'Westbrick'
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Stop defending Russell Westbrook, after you insulted him yourself, Magic Johnson! : NBA Twitter tears into the Lakers legend hypocritical tweet in defense of the Brodie
“Stop defending Russell Westbrook, after you insulted him yourself, Magic Johnson! : NBA Twitter tears into the Lakers legend hypocritical tweet in defense of the Brodie

Magic Johnson has always been critical of Russell Westbrook – now that he has publicly…