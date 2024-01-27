“Stop Ducking That Smoke”: Kendrick Perkins Accuses Joel Embiid of Avoiding a Matchup Against Nikola Jokic Since 2019

ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins has garnered quite a reputation in his short career in media for his hot takes. Recently, Perk added another hot take under his belt by claiming that he believes Joel Embiid has lacked the courage to face Nikola Jokic in Denver for several years now. On live TV, Perk took exception to Embiid not featuring against the Denver Nuggets on their home turf for more than four years.

The former Boston Celtics big man accused Embiid of “ducking the smoke” against the reigning Finals MVP. His comments came in the wake of a Denver Nuggets-Philadelphia 76ers match-up at Ball Arena on Saturday.

On ESPN’s NBA Today, during the preview of the Nuggets-76ers clash, Perkins referred to Jokic as the “most skilled Center ever”. He also opined that Jokic is willing to take on the NBA’s leading scorer head-on when the game is in Philly, away from his home. Then he called out Embiid for not going to Denver and facing the two-time Champ in his hometown in the mountains. He asked the 2023 league MVP to “suit up” and show up for the game.

The former Celtics Center posted his call to Embiid on X and wrote, “Embiid hasn’t played in Denver since 2019!!! Come on now big fella @JoelEmbiid stop ducking that smoke and stand on Business today! Carry the hell on.”

Embiid just called Nikola Jokic ‘the best player in the league’ after leading Philly to a 5-point win over Denver at Wells Fargo Center a few days ago. The veteran center put up 41 points in the contest. Perkins comments might seem like unnecessary drama after that development.

But is Perk right about Embiid dodging his MVP rival when the battle is away from home? While Joel Embiid has featured against Jokic in home fixtures, he hasn’t played in Denver since November 8, 2019.

Will Joel Embiid finally give Jokic a Denver appearance?

The last time when Embiid went to Denver, the Nuggets’ Ball Arena was known as Pepsi Center. During this early season match-up in 2019, the Nuggets won 100-97. Jokic stacked up 26 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, 2 blocks, and 2 steals. Meanwhile, Denver limited Embiid to a 6/17 shooting performance and forced eight turnovers. The Cameroonian-American Center finished with 19 points and 15 rebounds-the Nuggets’ defense had shut him down completely.

However, since then Embiid hasn’t played in Denver’s Ball Arena in the last four seasons. A combination of COVID-19 protocol-related absences and his injury troubles have played a central role in this absence. On the flip side, he has clashed against Jokic in Philly, and in the latest meeting during mid-January, he and the 76ers beat the Nuggets 126-121, as mentioned above. During that game, Jokic collected 25 points and 19 rebounds. However, the MVP front-runner put up 41 points, 10 assists, and 7 rebounds.

But will he face off against the reigning champion away from home after almost four years? The answer seems to be yes considering that his name is not on the injury list. Therefore, we are up for an enticing battle between the two best players in the league.