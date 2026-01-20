“Stop Playing”: Julius Randle Livid Over Anthony Edwards Not Being An All-Star Starter

The NBA announced its All-Star Game starters earlier today, and there were no major surprises for the most part. Those selected have been at their best during the 2025–26 season, setting the stage for a mouthwatering clash, if it is taken seriously. That said, there were some omissions that certain players were unhappy with, and they may have a point. Anthony Edwards not being named a starter, for instance, irked his teammate Julius Randle.

In the East, there was little debate. Jalen Brunson, Cade Cunningham, Tyrese Maxey, Jaylen Brown, and Giannis Antetokounmpo will lead the charge. The West’s selection, however, may raise an eyebrow or two.

Luka Doncic, Stephen Curry, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nikola Jokic, and Victor Wembanyama is probably the best lineup the Western Conference can offer right now. Edwards, however, missed out on a starting spot after losing a tie-breaking fan vote to Wembanyama, and Randle did not hold back in laying out his thoughts.

Anthony likely does not care, but Randle took to X shortly after the lineups were revealed to express his frustration over the Ant-Man being left off. That reaction was understandable, especially considering Edwards had just dropped a 55-point performance against Wembanyama and the Spurs in a 126–123 loss.

“AE5 a starter everyday of the week stop playing! Put his name in that MVP convo too. Did yall witness last game?” asked the ex-Knicks forward.

It is not a bad question to ask at all. Ant is not only one of the next potential faces of the league, but he is also a dynamite presence on the court thanks to his scoring ability and unmatched charisma. However, there are a few points that should be considered.

Wemby may have gotten the fan vote that ultimately pushed Ant out of the starting lineup, but Curry is the player who occupies the same position. And losing out to The Chef is not going to hurt Edwards’ stock in any way. Another factor worth considering is the statistical comparison.

Edwards is actually averaging more points per game at 29.6 compared to Curry’s 27.6. The Timberwolves are also the No. 4 seed in a highly competitive Western Conference, while the Warriors are battling for the No. 8 spot. If the season ended today, Minnesota would be safely in the playoffs, while Curry and Golden State would be fighting for a Play-In berth.

That said, Curry has done a tremendous job carrying the Warriors. That is not a knock on Ant. Jimmy Butler has been solid, and Draymond Green continues to do Draymond things, both good and bad. On the flip side, Ant has Julius Randle, Rudy Gobert, Naz Reid, and Donte DiVincenzo around him. The supporting cast is simply a bit stronger.

This is not necessarily an excuse for the decision. Steph is a top-five player in NBA history. It may be as simple as the league wanting to see The Chef grace All-Star Weekend once again, especially with no guarantee of how many more opportunities he will have.

In the end, this feels less like a snub and more like a reminder of how strange the All-Star process can be when legacy, popularity, and timing collide. Edwards is clearly having a season that shows he is part of the league’s future, even if the voting has not fully caught up yet.

And honestly, that might be the best thing for Minnesota. Ant has always played best with a chip on his shoulder, not a crown on his head. He will still get his moment during All-Star Weekend, and if the Wolves keep winning, this will not even be a debate next year. Sometimes, being left out only accelerates the takeover.