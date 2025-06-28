“Cus I Like You”: Shaquille O’Neal Allowed Kenny Thomas To Score On Him Due To The Star’s Personality

Shaquille O’Neal was one of the most dominant forces during his peak NBA days. He was a nightmare in the paint, combining size, strength, and skill like no other player of his era, and perhaps even today. “The Diesel” was a brilliant scorer and an equally imposing defender, and he took pride in his dominance. At the same time, both off the court and even in certain moments on it, Shaq has always been known as a kind-hearted giant. Only a few have experienced what it’s like to go up against him in those unforgettable moments on the floor.

During a recent conversation on Respect The Connect, former NBA star Kenny Thomas recalled a surprising moment he had with Shaq during a game. He shared that while being guarded by O’Neal, he drove to the basket and managed to score a layup.

At first, he couldn’t believe it. Scoring on Shaq wasn’t something players did with ease. That said, the Los Angeles Lakers legend did give him a little reality check on their trip down to the other end of the court.

“Oh my god, how did I get that off?” Thomas asked himself at the moment. But then, as they jogged back down the court, Shaq told Thomas that he let him have that bucket. He said, “You’re welcome. You know I let you make that, right?” which confused Thomas even more.

But why would someone as ruthless as Shaq let someone have their moment that easily? It’s simple. The big fella liked him. Thomas quoted Shaq saying, “You know why I did that, right? Cuz I like you.” That was it, a simple gesture from a veteran superstar who didn’t let ego get in the way. If Shaq liked you, you earned certain privileges, even something as rare as scoring a basket on him.

Thomas also shared how he ran into Shaq during an All-Star Weekend a few years ago, and said he was still the same fun, light-hearted person he had always been. “He’s a big a** kid, man,” the ex-Sacramento man stated.

It’s just another story that helps complete the picture of O’Neal. While he was tough — at times even a bully — Shaq had a soft side too. Still, it was his dominant, no-nonsense persona that grabbed most of the headlines. Back in the day, he was also one of the best trash talkers in the league. He could say whatever he wanted and had the game to back it up. But even the toughest version of Shaq had a few exceptions.

He once said he enjoyed talking trash to everyone, but there was one person he couldn’t afford to go against. “Michael Jordan. You don’t wanna mess with God. You gotta stay away from Mike,” Shaq said. He believed that leaving MJ alone and letting him do whatever he wanted was the best bargain one could get while playing against him.