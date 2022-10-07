“Stop Searching Skip Bayless!”: Patrick Beverley Calls Out FS1 Analyst, Squashes Ideas of Beef Between Russell Westbrook and the Lakers

Lakers’ Patrick Beverley calls out Fox Sports 1 Analyst Skip Bayless for making false assumptions regarding Russell Westbrook

The NBA season is just around the corner. With less than 12 days left, all teams are utilizing the preseason to get their squads acclimatized to the changes made over the summer. The Los Angeles Lakers are no different.

Even though the Lakers are 0-3 to start the preseason, we’ve seen signs that the team is looking better than it was the previous season. The first unit looks more focused, and the second unit seems sharper than what it used to be. LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and Anthony Davis all showed glimpses of excellence in the first two games.

Also Read: “Draymond Green Can Never Finish the Job!”: Skip Bayless Rags on Warrior After His Punch to Jordan Poole Fails to Hurt Young Star

Despite prior reservations, Patrick Beverley seems to be a good fit with the team. However, Skip Bayless saw something on the bench that he thought was enough to stir up drama.

Patrick Beverley shuts down Skip Bayless and his wild goose chase

We all know how hard the Los Angeles Lakers tried to find a trade for Russell Westbrook this summer. Since he opted into his $47 million for the 2022-23 season, the Lakers were trying to find a way to unload his contract. However, they did not want to part ways with their 2027 first-round pick. That became the thorn in their path, rendering them unable to find a trade.

Once no suitable trade was found, both Russ and the Lakers decided they would try and make things work. However, Skip Bayless still doubts the same.

Russell Westbrook (who isn’t playing) is sitting in street clothes about halfway down the Lakers bench. LeBron, AD and PatBev (who aren’t playing) are sitting together in street clothes at the far end of the bench. Says it all. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 7, 2022

Patrick Beverley saw the same, and couldn’t help but stop the analyst from going on his wild goose chase.

No it doesn’t. Stop searching skip. Sheesh 🙄 https://t.co/6JR7NMCSO3 — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) October 7, 2022

Also Read: Victor Wembanyama Might Add $500 Million to the Franchise”: ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski Reveals the Real Reason Teams are Salivating for the Frenchman

Things seem to be going well in the Lakers camp, and Pat Bev doesn’t want a 70-year-old trying to fill people’s heads and say otherwise.

Lakers’ Twitter backs Pat Bev, asks Skip Bayless to back off

In this entire preseason, we’ve seen Skip Bayless only talk about one team out of the 30 teams. Could it be his love for LeBron James, or his love for the drama surrounding the Purple and the Gold?

Either way, Lakers’ Twitter decided they’ve had enough, and spoke out about the same.

Smh skip Bayless, trying to find any little thing talk about on the show because without LeBron James your ratings for undisputed would , go down — Big Baby (@BigBabyJonathan) October 7, 2022

Yea they sure are isolating from Russ! pic.twitter.com/v984k2jt9o — 🌟 (@LALeBron23) October 7, 2022

No way you turned on the game to criticize that — Tony (@wlxtch) October 7, 2022

Also Read: “LeBron James, Why Haven’t You Dedicated an Entire Off-season to Improve Your Free Throws?”: Skip Bayless Doesn’t Keep it Subtle, Asks Lakers Star a Daunting Question

People hope Skip would stop trying to create drama where none exists. However, that is a big ask from someone who has made hating LeBron James his entire life goal.