“LeBron James, Why Haven’t You Dedicated an Entire Off-season to Improve Your Free Throws?”: Skip Bayless Doesn’t Keep it Subtle, Asks Lakers Star a Daunting Question

The off-the-court arch nemesis of LeBron James strikes yet again, and this time he is targeting The King’s off-season routine

Neither his fans, nor his kids, not even Savannah James, nobody is more obsessed with LeBron James than the Fox Sports Analyst, Skip Bayless.

The former ESPN employee has built a career out of trashing The King in such blasphemous ways over the years, that he can’t even get more derogatory even as much as it pleases him.

Be it on his show with NFL legend Shannon Sharpe or his own podcast, not even a day goes by for the 70-year-old where he wouldn’t try to belittle the 18x All-Star in the meanest ways possible.

It was the latter where he launched another attack on the 37-year-old. But this one seems legit, unlike most of his takes.

Skip Bayless calls out LeBron James for not dedicating an entire off-season to Free Throws

In the recent drop of his regular pod, The Skip Bayless Show, the veteran analyst wondered what question would he ask LeBron James if he ever gets a chance.

We have all been witness to the struggles of the 4x MVP’s free throws, haven’t we? And that is what Skip had in store for to ask James before the 2022-23 season starts. Here, give it a go.

If I could ask LeBron James one question, what would it be? I answer here on @SkipBaylessShow:pic.twitter.com/DRgayzwysH — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 6, 2022

As much one hates Bayless or loves LeBron, they cannot pry upon the fact that this generation’s GOAT contender suffers a lot on the charity line.

And it is an issue that has troubled him for the most part of his close to two decades long NBA career.

Free Throws have somewhat restrained The Kid from Akron to achieve even more,

LeBron is one of the most efficient players in the history of basketball. Having a career 50.5% field goal conversion rate and a true-shooting percentage of almost 59% makes him one of the GOATs efficiency wise.

But his free throw struggles have had a lot of damage to his career as well. A career 73% free-throw shooter, James has had 10 out of 19 seasons where he averaged less than 75% FTs throughout for the year.

Evaluating what ifs of him being an 80-85% free-throw shooter like Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant, is just incredible. The 4x NBA champ could have had a few more Championships if his FTs were more accurate than 74%.

It’s hard to imagine that he didn’t spend a couple of pre-seasons just working on FTs, maybe it’s not his thing.

However, considering what he does on the basketball court and is still doing with such ease, it is tough to think that he did work an entire off-season or even half of it on it, and failed to succeed.