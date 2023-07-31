“Straight Bang On Yo’ Thang”: Avenging Shaquille O’Neal Toying With Him, Kevin Hart Hilariously Smacked 7ft 1″ Giant Before 2023 Superbowl

Popular American comedian and actor Kevin Hart recently attended the Super Bowl 2023 at the State Farm Stadium in Arizona, alongside Shaquille O’Neal. Hart popped up in a video the former LA Lakers star was shooting out of nowhere and ended up smacking him on his head. The smack and the hilarious rant that followed was in some ways Hart’s revenge on the 7ft 1″ Shaq. The former NBA big man had picked up the comedian during their appearance together on the Jay Leno Show, back in 2911 Jay Leno officially retired in 2014 and actively hosted celebrities during this time.

Advertisement

Kevin Hart has a very unique relationship with Shaquille O’Neal. The two are long-term friends and have regularly played jokes on each other over the past few years. Shaq never seems to miss a chance of making fun of Hart’s height. The actor will be happy after having exacted revenge, considering how many times Shaq has made fun of him.

Kevin Hart warns Shaquille O’Neal of unexpected harm before Super Bowl 2023

Both O’Neal and Hart were attending the Super Bowl 2023, that took place back in February. O’Neal was filming a video for his fans when Kevin Hart appeared out of nowhere. The video was posted by NYPostSports on YouTube.

Advertisement

Hart initially hit Shaq on the back of his head and then proceeded to threaten him comically. Hart also talked about how Shaq should always be on guard and could get hurt “at any time.”:

“At any time. At any time, you can get it. Straight band on yo’ thang. At any time. Cuz.”



The incident comes as some postponed revenge for the 44-year-old comedian. At the Jay Leno show, Shaq had manhandled Hart, flipping him around after lifting him up during his surprise appearance.

The actor had gone in for a handshake when Shaq surprisingly walked out. However, he had no interest in shaking Hart’s hand, instead choosing his own unique greeting.

While O’Neal stands huge at 7ft 1 in, Kevin Hart is puny in comparison, standing at merely 5 ft and 2 in. Despite the physical disadvantage, the comedian was unbothered, and took his time threatening O’Neal.

Advertisement

Kevin Hart has his own way of getting back at Shaq

There is little doubt that Hart has a long way to go before he can completely exact revenge. However, the comedian tends to find his own ways of getting back.

Hart has appeared multiple times along with Shaq on ESPN’s Inside The NBA. These appearances almost always lead to some hilarious moments.

For example, back in 2016, Kevin Hart impersonated each member of the analyst crew for the show. This includes the likes of Charles Barkley and O’Neal, the latter’s impersonation leaving everyone in splits, according to USA Today.

There is little doubt that Hart and Shaq are good friends, and love bantering with each other. The Super Bowl 2023 incident proved to be just another one of such occasions.