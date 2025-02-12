3000 Miles Away From Home, Paolo Banchero Calls Parents Attending His NBA Games “A Blessing”

Feb 10, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) shoots the ball against the Atlanta Hawks in the third quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Paolo Banchero couldn’t have moved further from his hometown of Seattle, Washington, after the Orlando Magic called his name first in the 2022 NBA Draft. Now on the opposite side of the country from his family and friends, Banchero has grown more appreciative when his loved ones are able to attend his games.

Banchero shared how much it means to him as a pro for his parents to attend his games, underlining how far they have to travel in order to do so. The star forward said,

“Having my parents there is always a blessing. As I’ve gotten older and got into the NBA, I don’t take it for granted as much as I used to.”

Once a mainstay in the stands throughout his high school career, Banchero’s parents obviously aren’t able to make every Magic game while living in Seattle. Banchero continued,

“But with me going to a city like Orlando, which is so far from home, they’re not able to come to every game and be there all the time. So, the times that they are able to make it, I always hold them a little closer to my heart…”

The rising All-Star shared how, when his parents are in attendance, he always goes the extra mile to put on a show. With averages of 22.5 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 5.0 assists for the playoff-hopeful Magic, Banchero is putting on a show more often than not.

Paolo Banchero credited his mother for his NBA success

While it’s important for any child to see their parents supporting them at their sporting events, Banchero’s mother involved herself every step of the way throughout her son’s basketball career. The 22-year-old has often credited his mother for helping his love for the sport blossom.

Banchero has said that his mother was the biggest influence in his passion for basketball. They often watched WNBA games together, and he continues to be a proud fan and supporter of women’s basketball.

Banchero’s former college coach, Mike Krzyzewski said,

“All he is and all he ever hopes to be is a result of his mother.”

His mother, Rhonda Smith-Banchero, was the University of Washington women’s basketball program’s all-time leading scorer with 2,948 points while playing from 1991 to 1995 before eventually being surpassed by Kelsey Plum. So, she certainly knew what she was talking about when coaching and influencing young Paolo.

Banchero’s mother isn’t able to attend every game like she used to, but it’s clear the influence she had on her son will impact him for years to come.