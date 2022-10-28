How to Fix LeBron James’ team?: NBA Trade Rumors Lakers Need To See If They Want To Stop Being the Worst In the NBA

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently the worst team in the NBA—they sit at 0 in the win column. This team pays 40+ million to 3 big-name players, yet they play worse than some of the G-League teams currently. If Adam Silver does pass the relegation rule, chances are they won’t make it out of next season.

LeBron James, in his 20th season, is playing with probably the most dysfunctional team since his rookie year. Rob Pelinka has constructed a roster that most NBA 2K fans would violate in their sleep, yet this man gets paid millions to put together this roster.

The blueprint for a LeBron James team to succeed has been there for two decades—surround him with catch-and-shoot players. Or someone who can catch his lobs, because that helps too. Yet Jeanie Buss and Pelinka decided to blow up the roster that won a championship.

And last season, they traded away their last two good shooters for Russell Westbrook. In that trade, they found a hidden gem in Malik Monk, who they did not re-sign this year. Is the whole front office that delirious? Have you never seen your team play? They’re shooting Kendrick Perkins-type averages out on the court!

So how do you fix the Lakers, if they are fixable at all? It is obvious that one name has got to go, and that name rhymes with “Wussell Restbrook”.

Also Read: “The LA Lakers Will Win Their First Game on 4th November Post an 0-7 Run”: Former NBA player Makes Wild Prediction

Los Angeles Lakers desperately need a shot in the arm, but how can they get it?

The Lakers have been struggling since their championship win—in the year right after their win, they got beaten by the Suns. They laughably crashed to their worst finish in quite some time last year, and this year, they will see the New Orleans Pelicans pick Victor Wembenyama with the pick they traded for AD.

Even with all of their future gambled away, here is how Jamal Crawford thinks the Lakers could undo some of the damage. by reversing the trade for Always Damaged. The golden days will return.

But why would NOLA ever agree to this trade? They’re LITERALLY set for the next decade if they play their cards right. They fleeced the Lakers for great players and picks, have young stars to build on, and have the experience to guide them through. No way are they giving all of that up for a broken glass frame.

Also Read: Is LeBron James Playing Tonight vs Timberwolves? Lakers Release Injury Report For the 4x MVP

So How do you “Fix” the Lakers? Here are some of the possible options that can go through

Everybody and their grandma knows that the Lakers need shooters. Shaquille O’Neal called them gated community gangsters, and it’s true. They need someone to put the ball into the net because their guards aren’t doing it. Russell Westbrook, despite being a scapegoat, needs to go.

His confidence is shot, he cannot shoot, and his IQ seems to have fallen off a cliff. Nobody is willing to take a risk on him, but the Indiana Pacers would like the last remaining picks from Los Angeles. Miles Turner and Buddy Hield are names that every purple and gold fan knows and would gladly take.

The Pacers’ problem is what happens to Westbrook after that. But one place he might enjoy going to is the Utah Jazz. The Jazz is currently looking to tank but is failing. They would do great if they had a ball handler again. Donovan Mitchell left, and Russ could take his place.

What would the Lakers get in return? A host of players—Jordan Clarkson, Lauri Markenen, Rudy Gay, or Mike Conley— Beggars cannot be choosers, even if they wear royal colors.

What could be some of the outside trades that could entice LeBron James to make a deal?

While the Pacers and the Jazz are most likely to take a crestfallen Brodie, there might be other places too. For example, the Charlotte Hornets. Gordon Hayward was recently caught liking a tweet that involved him in a trade to go to the purple and gold. And, since Michael Jordan is a fan, could he try to bring Russ east?

Another thing the Lakers should consider doing is blowing their big 3 up. Break them, and then tank. Can you imagine the number of picks that would pour in for the trio? They’d own every pick that could get them Bronny James’ kids’ draught rights!

But the most likely thing they would do is to wait it out. They’ve suffered ridicule for a lot longer in the past decade, and with big name contracts expiring next year, they’d look to bring in those names. We’ve had Kyrie Irving’s name float around all summer, and he’s still not off the table.

One more name that has been floating around is Jae Crowder. A nasty player, sure, but one who would shore up the defence even further. Or if they want shooters, just go for Jonas Valancunas-he’d be expensive, but he’s playing like a perfect center-he can dominate the paint, and can also shoot like Stephen Curry from the outside.

Whatever happens, the Los Angeles Lakers do not know how to build a roster. They’ve always thrown things at the wall, hoping something will stick. This time, the only thing that stuck is the constant ridicule.

Also Read: “Dear Rob Pelinka, GIVE UP THOSE PICKS! Russell Westbrook Has Got To Go!”: NBA Twitter Begs Lakers Management to Get Rid of the 2017 MVP