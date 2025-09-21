“Such a Serious Guy”: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Stunned After Discovering Kobe Bryant’s Forgotten Music Career

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, during one of his latest interviews in a long line of media appearances this off-season, discovered something about Kobe Bryant that made him appreciate the Black Mamba all the more. Considering the legacy he has left behind, that’s saying something.

Shai, in a recent YouTube video, dove into the world of music with the famous Nardwuar, who has more than 3.8 million subscribers. Things got off to a hot start when the 57-year-old gifted him an unreleased album that Bryant made way back in the day alongside Tyra Banks.

Music? Kobe? This wasn’t something that was too well known, and Shai’s reaction proved that. He was genuinely caught off guard and went on to share his thoughts on Bryant, as a competitor, both on and, evidently, off the court.

After seeing the vinyl of K.O.B.E., by Bryant and Banks, Shai admitted, “Nice. Wow. I didn’t know Kobe made music.”

“Yes, he made music, but he never had the album released,” responded Nardwuar, who pointed out that the record teased a full album entitled “Visions” that never saw the light of day.

SGA was taken aback. Shades covered his eyes, but one could tell that holding a track from the Los Angeles Lakers icon, a man he idolized, meant a lot to him. Nardwuar then asked Shai why Kobe’s making music surprised him so much.

“He’s just such a competitor, such a serious guy. I didn’t know he made music on the side. Thought it was like all basketball. That’s amazing. I’m going to listen to it tonight,” the Oklahoma City Thunder superstar replied.

The thing is, Kobe wasn’t the only NBA icon to show off his musical side. Shaquille O’Neal, or shall we say, The Diesel, is the most famous, but the list also includes Damian Lillard, Allen Iverson, and even Hakeem Olajuwon, who briefly dabbled in the art form. Nardwuar even gifted Shai an Iverson vinyl during their encounter.

“So Iverson made music, too? After this, I’m gonna get in the studio and make music too,” joked SGA.

Honestly, he would probably be an MVP at that too, although his demeanor does seem a little too calm for the rap genre. If he has a voice, he could lean toward smooth jazz or R&B, allowing him to continue working on free throws while in the studio.

Regardless, the interview perfectly captured why Nardwuar’s show is so beloved. He manages to blend fun, surprise, and deep-cut knowledge in a way that even catches stars like SGA off guard. Seeing one of today’s brightest NBA players connect with the unexpected musical side of legends like Kobe and Iverson added a fresh layer to his already magnetic aura.

Whether Shai ever actually makes music or not, the moment showcased his openness and genuine admiration for the game’s history. And just like on the court, SGA’s cool, collected presence made it all feel effortlessly iconic.