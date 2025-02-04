“That Was a Shock for Sure”: Stephen Curry Talked About the Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis Trade Ahead of Contest vs Magic

The Luka Doncic for Anthony Davis trade marked the first time in league history that two reigning All-NBA team members were traded for each other. It’s a landscape-altering move that has devastated the Mavericks’ fanbase and even left other superstars, like Stephen Curry, at a loss for words.

While getting ready to host the Orlando Magic at Chase Center, the Chef found some time to touch on the blockbuster trade that shook up the NBA on Saturday night. “Some things still kind of wow you,” the 15-season veteran remarked.

“That definitely was a shock for sure. But every year around this time, we’ve all been through it, where trades happen… It is fun at times though. So, you got to appreciate the entertainment value of shocking trades like that,” Curry said on NBA TV.

"Some things still kind of wow you." ✨@Dennis3DScott caught up with Stephen Curry to hear his thoughts on the Luka-AD trade 🗣️#CenterCourt | @MadeByGoogle pic.twitter.com/TFFiLV5lWx — NBA TV (@NBATV) February 4, 2025

Of course, the Kevin Durant sign-and-trade was probably the last time a player of this caliber moved teams outside of free agency. But even with his plethora of experience with the volatile trade market, Curry didn’t see a move of this magnitude coming.

It was particularly evident when fans caught his reaction over the weekend. The Dubs haven’t played a game since Friday but Steph, Draymond Green and Brandin Podziemski were enjoying their extended home stand by attending the Warriors’ annual poker tournament on Saturday.

During the same, fans caught Curry reacting to the blockbuster trade in real time. While he understandably looked puzzled, a fan asked him whether the move was good or bad. “Neither,” Steph responded.

Like many fans, the two-time MVP must have been wondering if it’s even real at the time. However, now that the die has been cast, the trade between the Mavericks and the Lakers is also causing ripples for Curry and Golden State.

The Warriors might be active before the trade deadline

As Giannis Antetokounmpo pointed out, Dallas’ decision to trade Doncic is likely going to embolden other franchises that have hedged their bets on one player. This blockbuster trade has reportedly set into motion a series of conversations involving players that were previously ‘untouchable’.

The Warriors are certainly part of this movement. While they have been linked with names like Jimmy Butler over the past month, the Dubs front office is said to be working overtime to find a true second star to pair alongside the Chef.

Reports have suggested that LeBron James and Kevin Durant are among the top candidates they are pursuing. But for them to land a superstar, they will undoubtedly have to part ways with some big names of their own.

That might be the biggest ripple effect caused by the Doncic-Davis trade. It has seemingly erased all notions of a player being ‘untouchable’. If the Warriors are willing to go all in on winning now, they might even part ways with Brandin Podziemski or Draymond Green, who have largely remained out of trade talks thus far.