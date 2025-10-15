Sue Bird Analyzes What Makes the Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray Duo Special

May 3, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the first quarter against the LA Clippers during game seven of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena | Credits- Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Since winning the NBA championship in 2023, the Denver Nuggets have struggled. They’ve been eliminated in the semi-finals of the Western Conference for two years in a row, which is something they’ll look to change in the 2025/26 season. Leading this shot at redemption will be their two main stars.

Jamal Murray and, of course, three-time league MVP Nikola Jokic are the two weapons. The Joker and the Blue Arrow form one of the most effective one-two punches in basketball. Their chemistry as teammates is what makes the Nuggets such a threat every year in the West.

WNBA legend Sue Bird broke down why Jokic and Murray are such a lethal combo during the latest edition of the Young Man and the Three podcast. She explained how sometimes, two players, just fit.

“It’s not about being better or worse, or right or wrong, it’s just fit. And those two, they fit,” Bird stated, before breaking down how Murray has become Jokic’s favorite target. “The way Jamal moves off the ball. Obviously, his skillset. That he can score at all three levels.”

Bird then added that Murray, unlike some stars in the league, likes to cut. And because of that, he gets the rock. “If you move and you’re willing to cut and relocate, he’s going to find you. That is what makes him special. You can sit here and talk about skillsets for both of them, but back to Nikola, he’s 10 steps ahead.”

The four-time WNBA champion made a strong point. It’s not just that Jokic is an elite scorer, passer, and leader. He knows that Murray can slice through defenders with his quickness and leans on him to change the pace of the game when necessary.

That’s not all. Bird also mentioned how Jokic can slow down the pace of the game on his own. “Because of his size and his strength, it allows him to play at his pace. And what happens?

“When you’re playing at your pace, which I wouldn’t call him slow. He’s light on his feet and his touch is amazing but the game, he’s at his pace. And it’s just slow. He controls it.”

So as the new season tips off, the Nuggets aren’t exactly reinventing the wheel. They’re just doubling down on what already works. Jokic will keep orchestrating like a seven-foot maestro, Murray will keep darting around defenders and hitting big shots.

Together they’ll keep making life miserable for anyone standing in their way. If Denver can stay healthy and keep that chemistry humming, don’t be surprised if they’re right back in the Finals conversation before long.