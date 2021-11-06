“For me, it just feels the same”: Kevin Durant comes out in defense of the new Wilson basketball despite criticism from other NBA players

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant recently reveals that he doesn’t feel a real difference between the Wilson and Spalding basketball.

The 2021-22 NBA season has forced many players to adjust for the first time in a long time. Especially, offensive players. Firstly, the NBA rule changes have made it harder for players like James Harden, Trae Young to draw fouls and go to the free-throw line.

Secondly, the NBA switched their ball to Wilson from Spalding in the offseason. The result of these changes? Comparatively low Averages in field goal and three-point percentages. Additionally, players are averaging fewer points per game than usual.

The reason why most players in the NBA are in a shooting slump. pic.twitter.com/aKVrYekRb5

For example, Damian Lillard is shooting a disappointing 34.9% shooting from the field and 23.1% from the 3-point line. Similarly, Bradley Beal is also going through a shooting slump with his three-point shooting is at a career-low of 22.9%.

Damian Lillard on his shooting slump: "I think I'm playing well. When I watch the film, I'm playing the game well. I'm just not making shots."

We’re talking about some of the greatest scorers ever here. Nevertheless, it is quite likely that players will figure it out sometime soon.

Kevin Durant says the new Wilson ball feels the same to him as the old Spalding basketball

The NBA changed their basketball from Spalding to Wilson for the first time in 37 years. It looks like are still getting used to the change. As a result, the league’s average 44.6 FG% is the lowest since 2004, while the 34.2% 3PT percentage is the lowest it’s been since 1999.

NBA League Averages

.446 FG% (lowest since 2004)

.342 3PT% (lowest since 1999)

Don’t disrespect older players again — Revisionist History (@Mast3rmo) November 2, 2021

However, we are seeing some of the players are succeeding despite the change. One of them being Kevin Durant. The Nets superstar recently came and said he doesn’t feel a difference between the Wilson and Spalding basketballs.

Kevin Durant on the new Wilson balls: "For me, it just feel the same."

And it shows. The 2x NBA champion is averaging 28. 3 points per game. Moreover, he is scoring with excellent efficiency, shooting 56.9% from the field and 36.6% from deep.

However, no one is really surprised with how well he has adapted to the new ball. After all, we are talking about arguably the greatest scorer in the history of basketball.

At the end of the day, NBA players are the crème da la crème at the sport of basketball. So, a change from a Spalding ball to a Wilson ball won’t rob them of their shooting abilities.

As a result, one can expect more players to follow the likes of Kevin Durant and improve their shooting percentages with time.