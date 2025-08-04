Shannon Sharpe Brings Up Steph Curry’s Statement to Predict Jonathan Kuminga’s Future With the Warriors

It’s now August, and yet it seems like we’re no closer to a resolution of the Jonathan Kuminga situation than we were when the NBA season ended. Kuminga is a restricted free agent and has declined the Warriors’ two-year, $45 million offer with a team option in the second year. There also hasn’t been any movement on a sign-and-trade, as Golden State has reportedly been asking too high a price for the young forward.

The Kings and Suns have both expressed interest in acquiring Kuminga, but as of yet, no deal has been reached.

Shannon Sharpe and Joe Johnson agreed on the latest episode of Nightcap that it’s time for Kuminga and the Warriors to part ways.

“I think he’s actually ready to move on,” Johnson said. “If the Warriors are looking to improve … they’re gonna have to trade Kuminga.” Sharpe chimed in to say, “I’m not so sure that he trusts them any more,” a statement which makes sense given the way the team messed with his minutes late in the season.

Kuminga averaged 15.3 points per game this past year, the third-highest number on the team behind Steph Curry (22.6) and Jimmy Butler (17.9 in 30 games after coming over at the trade deadline). Still, he was a DNP-Coach’s Decision in the Warriors’ play-in game against the Grizzlies and then four more times in their first-round series against the Rockets.

As Golden State’s injuries mounted and Kuminga was pressed into service in the next round against the Wolves, he shined by averaging over 24 points per game in the last four games of the series. He’s certainly shown the ability to play a larger role than the Warriors have been willing to give him, and it looks like he’d like to do it somewhere else.

Sharpe said, “I don’t think [going back to Golden State] is an option for him,” and he pointed to “the things that Curry said,” as a reason why.

That’s a reference to Curry’s statement after the Warriors were eliminated in May, in which he said of Kuminga, “Hope the future’s bright for him, whether it’s here, whether it’s wherever.” Curry has always been a vocal defender of his young teammate, and though this statement is also a positive one, the fact that he acknowledged the possibility of Kuminga leaving shows that he knew the writing was already on the wall.

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported last week that Kuminga prefers to leave Golden State for either Sacramento or Phoenix “because he believes they signify a fresh start, a larger guaranteed role, a promised starting position and a greater level of respect and career control.” If the Warriors can’t find an offer they’d like, though, Kuminga would have little option but to return to Golden State on a one-year, $7.9 million qualifying offer.

That offer is good until October 1 and would allow Kuminga to become an unrestricted free agent next summer, at which point he would finally have the freedom to choose where to go. With nearly two months until that deadline, we may still be waiting a while to find out how this plays out.