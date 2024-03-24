Suffering A Dislocated Finger During His ‘Dunk of the Year’, Anthony Edwards Has His Injury Status Up in the Air For Wolves-Warriors

On 18 March, during the 114:104 win against the Utah Jazz, Minnesota Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards made headlines after slamming it over John Collins. The “Dunk of the Year” led experts like Paul Pierce to opine that the athletic ANT is the face of the league. However, Antman dislocated the middle finger of his left hand during the slam. Despite being on injury reports, Edwards played in the last two games and was productive during both the affairs.

Advertisement

As for the upcoming game against the Golden State Warriors, as per the official injury report, he is listed as “Questionable”. His injury has been termed as a dislocation and sprain to the left middle finger. On his YouTube account, Brian Sutterer MD broke down his injury.

Apart from Edwards, Rudy Gobert is also ‘Questionable’ while Karl Anthony-Towns continues to be ‘Out’. Despite Towns’ absence, the Wolves have been keeping their campaign on a high note. ANT has been responsible for creating the winning environment and has picked up his game further without KAT.

Advertisement

The incredible athlete has participated in 67 out of 70 possible games for the Wolves and without KAT, his presence will be even more important. As the regular season is moving into the final stages, the Wolves have a crunch-time finish at their disposal.

Minnesota Timberwolves are in a wild race

The Western Conference top-spot race has been red-hot since the beginning of the season. Currently, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets are at the #1 and #2 spots respectively. Meanwhile, Wolves are 1.5 games back for the top two spots. Their 48 wins aren’t far away from the Thunder’s 49 and the Nuggets’ 50.

With 12 games left, if they have a strong finish, they still have a huge chance of grabbing the best record in the Western Conference. At any rate, they are bound for a top-three finish and will have the home-court advantage at least for the first round.

Considering that the West is loaded from the 7th to the 10th seed, it won’t be a surprise if the squad faces a superstar-laden squad like the Mavs, Lakers, Suns, Kings, or Warriors. Therefore, even a top finish doesn’t guarantee an easy way around the initial round especially considering that the team will face is going to be battle-hardened after the Play-in tournament.

It is thus imperative that Anthony Edwards and Co. receive a positive update on Karl Anthony-Towns during the last week of the regular season. It is going to be tricky from the word go in the playoffs.