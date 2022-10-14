“Summer School”: Kobe Bryant Explained Why He Discarded College for the Opportunity to Go to NBA

Nobody needs an introductory discourse regarding Kobe Bryant and his superlative skillset, but how smart do you reckon he was?

Kobe Bryant’s eminence on the court was unparalleled. Skill for skill, there are maybe only a handful of players who could match him on the hardwood floors.

His comprehension and apprehension of subjects were profound as well. Matter of fact, the former NBA ‘MVP’ was an extremely intelligent kid during his school days.

Speaking about the subject, a young Kobe Bryant was asked-

“You were a very good student in high school and you could have gone to college and you decided not to. Why did you pass on college?

To which he responded-

“I just saw the NBA being such a challenge and such a thrill for myself, but at the same time, I could still play in the NBA. And still get my education (through) summer school. It takes a while. It’s a lot longer. It’s a longer process, but if you can have the best of both worlds, why not?”

Also read: “Everything Michael Jordan Did, Kobe Bryant Multiplied”: Dwight Howard’s Unfiltered Take on Black Mamba’s Skill Set

Kobe Bryant and his wisdom!

Although known for his prominence on the court, which was breathtaking, mind you, Bryant possessed an aura and intellect, like none other.

His meticulous nature enabled him to achieve the greater things in life, due to his desire, commitment, and dedication to be the greatest version of himself.

However, if and when you paid attention to the Los Angeles Lakers legend’s perspectives, it was conspicuous that Bryant possessed a wealth of knowledge.

Also read: Kobe Bryant, Before Earning $136 Million, Wanted to Team Up with Michael Jordan on the Wizards

Kobe Bryant’s magnificent legacy!

For someone who has accomplished and amassed the number of accolades that the ‘Black Mamba’ has, his reputation supersedes his achievements on an NBA floor.

“My whole purpose was to get you to reconsider your life choice to play basketball.” pic.twitter.com/IafiiIEWdW — Kobe Highlights & Motivation (@kobehighlight) October 14, 2022

His legacy, in spite of an unfortunate and sorrowful passing, will forever live on. The former NBA “MVP’s” impact and influence on the youth and older generations will be remembered for years to come.

Mamba forever indeed!

Also read: Kobe Bryant Once Humiliated Tunisian Players Before Signing Autographs For Them