“Switching bodies with Kevin Hart would be like ‘Honey, I Shrunk the Kids’”: When Chris Paul trolled the comedian for being a “little guy” in a Men’s Health video

When asked who’d win a contest if he switched bodies with Kevin Hart, Chris Paul ended up roasting the comedian for being small.

Not many players have witnessed the type of success Chris Paul has despite being only 6-feet tall. Ever since CP3 set foot on the NBA hardwood back in 2005, he instantly became one of the best pass-first point guards in the history of the game.

With an illustrious 16-year career, stacked with incredible achievements – 12 All-Stars appearances, 11 All-NBA selections, 9 All-Defensive selections, 4-time assists champion, and 6-time steal champion – Paul is rightfully regarded as “The Point God”.

Now, the Phoenix Suns veteran isn’t the biggest player in the league. In fact, as per NBA standards, some might even describe Chris as “small”. However, “The Skate Instructor” once trolled a comedian and called them a “little guy”.

When Chris Paul rejected the idea of switching bodies with Kevin Hart

Back in 2020, during a video for “Men’s Health”, Chris went on to roast American actor-comedian Kevin Hart. When asked who’d win if the two switched bodies, Paul went on to troll Hart:

“First and foremost I would never switch bodies with that little guy that would be like the movie ‘Honey, I Shrunk the Kids’.”

This isn’t the only time Paul trolled his good friend for his appearance. Making an occurrence on Hart’s “Cold As B*lls” show, CP joked about Kevin’s ears.

“You’re the first elf I’ve seen with no ears.”

It always will be amusing to see Kevin Hart and Chris Paul banter with each other.