S*x Was a Chore for Dennis Rodman... Until a Special Someone Changed His Mind!

Dennis Rodman and Carmen Electra were married for just a year. However, Electra was the one who unveiled a different side of The Worm.

Ever since his first day in the NBA, Dennis Rodman was and is known as the quintessential “Bad Boy”. In fact, it seems to be the case to this day, after 22 years of retirement.

The Worm had plenty of bad habits. Alcohol and drugs were just two on the long list of his addictions.

One of his many vices was women. Rodman just loved to sleep around, but one fine day, something, or rather, someone, changed that forever.

Dennis Rodman felt that s*x was turning into a job before Carmen Electra changed his entire outlook

At one point in time, Dennis Rodman was only focused on a few tiny parts of life- basketball, partying, and women. And when it came to the latter, the 6’7″ forward had a different woman in his bed almost every other day.

Things got so out of hand, that s*x almost started feeling like a job for Rodman. That was until Carmen Electra found her way into his life.

“I don’t know what it was. Maybe it was because, at that time in my life, I was having sex with lots of different women. So many that, sometimes, it became like a job, y’know? With Carmen, it was different. It was nice to be hanging with someone, waiting for the right time, the right place, the right moment.”

dennis rodman & carmen electra. the 90’s were a TIME. pic.twitter.com/b9Mxf279gS — zeezee (@zeezeeontv) April 27, 2020

They may have been together for a short while, but the impact she had on The Worm is quite visible. It certainly changed his life for the better.

Carmen Electra broke up with Rodman claiming it was an “occupational hazard” to be with him

The relationship between Rodman and Electra was a topsy-turvy one. While it did have its positives, things mostly ended on a sour note. Carmen ended their marriage after a year, citing being with Dennis as an “occupational hazard”.

Carmen Electra’s face when she runs into ex Dennis Rodman… Ouch! http://t.co/x2mJIYw0sB pic.twitter.com/LSgX0p3d4Q — E! News (@enews) October 27, 2014

Things have been dicey between the two ever since. However, it looks like both parties have moved on with their lives.

