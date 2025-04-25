“Take a Swing on Michael Jordan”: Reggie Miller Confesses He Was Ready to Fight MJ During NBA Top 75 Ceremony

Reggie Miller was known to beef with quite a few players throughout his playing days. The three-point specialist was a master a trash talk, getting into the minds of his opponents, and creating bitter rivalries. Sometimes, things got personal. That’s why, to this day, Reggie still thinks about taking a swing at MJ whenever he sees him.

Miller was recently on Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson’s podcast ALL THE SMOKE, talking about some of the most famous brawls he’s ever been in. One of the most notable times was when he squared up with Kobe Bryant and picked up the superstar and placed him on the scorer’s table. It’s one of the best brawls in NBA history, and Reggie was proud of how he handled it.

Miller then brought up the fact that he and Michael Jordan exchanged words on several occasions. He was one of his biggest rivals throughout his career. Additionally, Reggie still holds ill will towards MJ.

“To this day, I probably would take a swing on Mike if I saw him,” Reggie said sheepishly. “I might, I don’t know. I don’t know.”

But why would Miller take a swing at the GOAT? Sure, things might get heated on the court during the game, but most competitors can find respect for one another off the court. However, Reggie said he still gets anxious around Michael to this day.

“Because there’s certain things that are said in between lines that trigger you, and you remember.”

Matt Barnes then wanted to know what MJ said to Miller that still gets him so riled up. After all, Barnes was also known to get into scuffles during his playing days. So, he wanted all of the details.

“What did he say, Reg?” Barnes asked.

“It’s funny, because during the 75th anniversary, you remember Mike wasn’t part of any of the pre-picture and all that?” Miller asked. “But he showed up before we all walked out… And I’m saying to myself, ‘I might just go over there.’”

Stephen Jackson then finished his sentence for him, “Get my lick back? Go even the score!”

The story made Jackson and Barnes crack up with laughter. They couldn’t imagine Reggie getting into a fight with MJ today. Let alone, during the NBA top 75 ceremony.

You would think that time heals all wounds, but Miller clearly still holds resentment towards Jordan for some of the things he said to him during their playing days. Some people really know how to hold a grudge. And Reggie is one of them.

While Miller joked about hitting MJ, it’s hard to ever imagine him doing so. Especially considering his career and status would be in jeopardy if he did that. But it’s a funny story to look back on, and maybe Michael’s feelings on Reggie aren’t too far off from his.