“There’s People That Work Their A** Off, Work Way Harder Than Me”: $400 Million Worth Shaquille O’Neal Explained Why He Bought A Man A Sandwich

Shaquille O’Neal might be the most beloved former player in the country. However, the affection he receives from the fans isn’t just due to his NBA career. The big man possesses a bigger heart which he displays regularly by helping those in need. With a net worth of $400 million, Shaq has been generous in donating to causes and helping the less fortunate. Recently, in a video posted by ‘shaqdieseldaily‘ on Instagram, he was seen purchasing sandwiches for complete strangers.

These acts of generosity aren’t few in number. He is often spotted in Best Buy stores, looking for mothers to help. According to Shaq, mothers are hesitant to buy electronic items for their kids worth a few thousand dollars. For the superstar, that is pocket change. So, he purchases the items for them happily, much to their gratitude.

Shaquille O’Neal buys sandwiches for people in need

In a video posted on Instagram by ‘shaqdieseldaily‘, Shaquille O’Neal is seen entering a fast food restaurant and purchasing chicken sandwiches for those in need. He also spotted a Los Angeles Lakers fan, who had the team’s logo tattooed on his head, and decided to pay for his meal as well. Describing his acts of generosity, the former NBA superstar said the following:

“I come from a place where I had nothing and just because I have more than the average guy, doesn’t mean I am better than the average guy. There are people out here working their a** off. People that work way harder than me. People who live cheque to cheque. Those are the people who run the country. I am just a guy that is very lucky.”

Shaq has been doing this for more than a decade now. In 2022, the Big Aristotle decided to pay for the customer’s meals on Christmas Eve. Walking into a Houston Deli, Shaq gave the customers an early Christmas present. The big man believes in giving food rather than money to those in need, as money can be easily abused.

Shaq’s philanthropic activities

Shaq has been involved in a plethora of philanthropic activities over the years and also runs his own foundation. The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation was established to help underprivileged youths realize their potential and be a stepping stone to succeed in life.

He also opened a Shaquille O’Neal Boys and Girls Club of Henry County in 2021, which aims to help kids learn and practice computers, arts, dance, and music. The Big Diesel has also tied up with non-profits to help school children with supplies and new shoes for school.