“Myles Turner out here playing Darth Vader!”: Pacers star center hypes up fans by pulling off Star Wars cosplay on Star Wars Night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse

NBA Twitter went crazy after Mile Turner showed up as Darth Vader before the match. Fans wasted no time turning this to meme-worthy content.

The Indiana Pacers announced a Star Wars Night on Wednesday, December 29, when the team took on the guest team Charlotte Hornets. It featured Star Wars-themed in-game entertainment and music and activities for fans in the arena.

To amp up the theme, Pacers’ forward, Myler Turner showed up for the match as the Darth Vader. That too, with 2 storm troopers walking alongside him. Yup! he took it to the next level.

He seemed pretty excited, as before the night, as he said, “The Force is strong with our fans, for sure, so I know the environment in the Fieldhouse is going to be fun and electric”.

Myles Turner and Star Wars Nights in the NBA

From time to time, Lucasfilm ties up with the NBA, to promote their upcoming projects. Currently, they are promoting the much-anticipated web series called ‘Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett’. Coming January, 5 more games are scheduled to be Star Wars Night.

It seems like a perfect marketing strategy to promote one of the most iconic franchises in cinema history in one of the most global leagues in the world. It gives the fans and even players sometimes to tap into the Force.

But in this world of social media, players may have the freedom to dress as they want, but not from trolling. Vader is the most famous villain of all time. But a 7 feet Darth (like Myles) would have been more intimidating.

Some tweets were even making fun of the resemblance between the storm troopers’ horrible shooting accuracy and that of the Pacers. Others felt that basketball shorts didn’t go well with the suit. All of this attention shows how perfect the marketing strategy is.

