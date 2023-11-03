“Victor Wembanyama IS COMPLETELY UNSTOPPABLE!”: Skip Bayless Praises Spurs Rookie’s ‘Clutch Gene’ After Beating Kevin Durant’s Suns Twice

The Spurs’ magic continued in Phoenix tonight as the San Antonio Spurs registered a back-to-back win against the Suns. After taking down Kevin Durant and co. 115-114 2 days ago, the Spurs registered a rather impressive win tonight. With Victor Wembanyama leading from the front, the Spurs outplayed the Suns and will head home with a 132-121 win. This drew the Spurs’ rookie quite some praise from Skip Bayless.

Wemby was doing it all tonight, from crashing the boards to cashing the threes. He ended his night with a career-high 38 points, along with 10 rebounds and 2 blocks.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NBA/status/1720300075778191814?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

After Devin Booker’s 2nd half rally helped the Suns erase a 27-point lead, Wembanyama scored some clutch buckets to help the Spurs stay in front and go home with a win. Seeing Wemby’s play tonight, Skip Bayless couldn’t help but tweet about the same. The veteran Fox Sports analyst went as far as to say, “HE[Victor Wembanyama] IS COMPLETELY UNSTOPPABLE!”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RealSkipBayless/status/1720295426602271199?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

We saw how, on multiple possessions, Wemby asked for the ball in the paint, caught a high pass, and then easily scored on top of his defenders. Stopping Wemby in the paint isn’t going to be easy. Watching tonight’s clip is going to leave a lot of coaches scratching their heads

At the same time, Skip, who often rips LeBron James for lacking a clutch gene, asserted Wemby does have it.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RealSkipBayless/status/1720295994582274126?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Overall, tonight was a well-rounded performance by the French rookie and showed the first signs of him getting comfortable in the NBA. As the 19-year-old finds his footing in the league, we can expect performances like tonight’s to become the norm in the future.

Victor Wembanyama joins elite company

After recording 38 points, 10 rebounds, and 2 blocks tonight, Victor Wembanyama joined NBA royalty on an elite list. He became only the third teenager to put up stats of these kinds in recorded NBA history. The other two names on the list are LeBron James, who had 38 points, 10 rebounds, and 3 blocks in 2004, and Kevin Durant, who had 42 points, 13 rebounds, and 2 blocks in 2008.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NBAHistory/status/1720299125965496547?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

As Wemby continues to play, we would see such stats on a regular basis and who knows what the French phenom is capable of!