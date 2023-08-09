“When Michael Jordan Walked In, It Was Like Damn”: Isiah Thomas Described His First Look at ‘Future Rival’ During the 1984 Olympic Camp

When Michael Jordan entered as a rookie in 1984, his incredible potential earned him a place in that year’s USA Olympic Camp. When Isiah Thomas first witnessed Jordan play for that camp, he was immediately impressed. During the trials for the camp, Jordan and then Auburn junior Charles Barkley had emerged as the top two performers. However, a few years later, Isiah Thomas and Michael Jordan would become staunch rivals, owing to the iconic Pistons and Bulls rivalry.

MJ was selected to the Team USA right from college, given that the pros were not allowed to participate in the Olympics then. Alongside Patrick Ewing, Jordan defeated the NBA All-Stars of that time 8-0 in preparation for the Summer Olympics. Eventually, Team USA won a Gold Medal in the tournament, with Jordan emerging as the scoring leader.

Isiah Thomas admitted to being impressed witnessing Michael Jordan’s play for the 1984 Olympic Team

The NBA Open Court is a unique initiative for veteran players to speak their hearts out about the sport. Many legends of the game, including Isiah Thomas, have expressed their praise regarding the originality of the players in the ’80s.

When speaking about his best starting five from the 80s, Thomas unequivocally chose Michael Jordan. His first impression of Jordan came during the 1984 Olympics when the rookie-led Team USA beat the NBA All-Stars 8-0.

“When he [Michael Jordan] walked in, it was like ‘D-mn!’ Okay, I remember when we first played against him. It was the Olympic ’84 in Phoenix. They was doing the pros coming to play against the Olympic team. And I remember coach Knight he said, ‘This one look different.’ It’s a little different now. ”



Michael Jordan’s physicality was one of his most praised aspects during his playing career. He had the innate ability to score fast-break points and drop the nastiest dunks against opponent teams. Speaking about Jordan’s athleticism, Isiah Thomas added,



“And so, you know Phoenix, it was hot in the summer and you know, you watch guys dunking and everything. But he had a different kind of bounce. You know, jumping and dunking, and I was like, ‘Okay, alright, alright. That’s kinda nice, that’s kind of nice.’ And then the game started, and this dude was so fast, and so quick, he was like ‘Oh oh’.”

The 1980s decade was undoubtedly one of the most historic ones in basketball history. This is when the sport got global recognition, all thanks to the immense talents and star power of players such as Michael Jordan. Others such as Larry Bird, Isiah Thomas, and Magic Johnson also helped popularize the game beyond the American audience to the world.

Michael Jordan and Isiah Thomas might have been arch-nemesis during their playing career. However, Thomas’ respect and awe for His Airness will never subside, despite their staunch rivalry during the ’80s decade. The Bulls vs. The Pistons was one of the most watched games then in the NBA, helping the league gain millions in ad revenues and broadcasting views.

Michael Jordan’s beef with Isiah Thomas goes way past in the 1985 All-Star game

One might believe that Michael Jordan and Isiah Thomas’ beef dates from when Detroit Pistons emerged with their Bad Boys team. But according to Jordan himself, that’s never been the case. As Jordan puts it, Isiah Thomas’ intimidating gesture during the 1985 All-Star game.

Jordan was selected as an All-Star rookie, which is an achievement. Jordan politely greeted the Pistons veteran when he met Thomas at their accommodation’s elevator. However, upon receiving a cold shoulder from Thomas, MJ felt highly disappointed. Furthermore, Isiah Thomas spreading rumors about Jordan being cocky and arrogant also hurt the six-time Bulls champion. Jordan took this disrespect personally and answered every time the Pistons met the Bulls.