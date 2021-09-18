Basketball

“Takes a little talent and a whole lotta heart and hustle”: Celtics’ Marcus Smart gives a young fan an invaluable lesson on defense

"Takes a little talent and a whole lotta heart and hustle": Celtics' Marcus Smart gives a young fan an invaluable lesson on defense
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"I'm a fun guy, I'm a funny guy": Raptors' rookie Scottie Barnes channels his inner Kawhi Leonard and talks to the fans, weeks before the NBA season kicks off
No Newer Articles
Latest Posts