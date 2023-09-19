Taking a Subtle Dig at Chris Paul, Damian Lillard Rejects the Idea of Teaming Up with Stephen Curry: “I Lose Every Year Before I Go”

Recently, Damian Lillard was featured on the ‘Come to Talk to Me’ podcast. He talked about his future in the league and his prospects of playing with the Golden State Warriors and teaming up with Stephen Curry. Even after calling the Warriors his home, Dame snubbed the idea of moving to the Warriors. He also added that he would prefer losing every year instead.

However, looking at this from another lens, it feels like the Trailblazers’ point guard is taking a subtle dig at Chris Paul, who is also looking for his first championship and is set to join the Warriors squad.

Damian Lillard snubs the idea of playing with Stephen Curry

While on the podcast, Damian was asked about his future in the league and his chances of playing with the Warriors’ legendary trio. Dame replied by appreciating the performance that the team has put up in the last few seasons and called them his home.

Furthermore, he said that he would not team up with the star point guard Stephen Curry even if it means he doesn’t win a championship ever. He said,

“I respect what they’ve been doing over the last eight, nine years or whatever and I’m from there obviously. That’s home. But I can’t be a part of that…. It don’t even make sense. I never do nothing like that. I lose every year before I go.”

Dame’s statement seems justified given both of them are one of the best shooters in the league and play at the same position. It is natural that they share the kind of rivalry that is clearly visible in his statement. There is no doubt about the appreciation that Dame has always had for the Warriors’ point guard. However, his idea of teaming up with him looks pretty clear.

On the other hand, the 7X NBA All-Star has clearly put forward the idea of teaming up with Jimmy Butler in the Miami Heat.

Damian Lillard-Heat contract reportedly progresses positively

As per a report, which came after Dame openly kept his desire to join the Miami team, the trade talks have reportedly progressed positively.

His statement about wanting to join the Heat seemed serious when he snubbed Jayson Tatum’s offer to recruit him in the Celtics squad. It is clear that the Trailblazer is not very happy with his present team and wants to give his all for the championship coming season. As per his request, it seems he sees potential in the Jimmy Butler-led Miami squad to win the trophy this coming season.