Chael Sonnen Makes Conor McGregor Comparison to Explain Concerns Regarding Mike Tyson’s Conditioning for Jake Paul Fight

They say power is the last thing to fade away as you age. Not Chael Sonnen, the former UFC star clearly disapproves of this statement as he shares his thoughts about the Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson bout on July 20 in Texas. Giving his insights on the upcoming 8-round matchup, Sonnen had an interesting comparison to make between the aging lion Tyson and UFC’s returning superstar Conor McGregor.

Firstly, the veteran NCAA wrestler busted the myth about power saying, it’s a “stupid” analogy. He then got blunt and stated how age catches up even to a seasoned warrior like Tyson and his best bet is to rely on a KO just like McGregor would do in his bout against Michael Chandler. He said,

“Its the same situation that Conor McGregor is going into with Michael Chandler, I can’t go to a decision and win and I dont give a damn about moral victories. I’m going to give your everything I got and I’m going to get you out of here or I’m going to be done, I’m going to be shot.”

In all honesty, Sonnen has got a point here. Tyson won’t be as sharp as he used to be, especially when he turns 58 just weeks before the fight. Reflex, hand coordination, speed, and power will be affected as time goes on, and for Tyson, a KO is absolutely necessary to prove “he’s still him”, as the kids say it.

But what makes Sonnen’s take all the more interesting is the comparison with McGregor. While both fighters are past their prime, both will have to throw caution to the wind and try to lay out their opponents in the fastest way possible to avoid fatigue. Even though the two-minute rounds actually favor the veteran boxer, Tyson will most likely get tired as he did in his exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr.

As for McGregor, while he is known for his sniper left hand, his gas tank is not something the fighter is proud of. Gone are his days of 5-round fights with Nate Diaz. He struggled against Khabib Nurmagomedov after the first round or two and this was when he was still an active fighter. So KO is the way to go.

With Sonnen laying out the facts, fellow UFC veteran Michael Bisping also dropped his thoughts on the subject, essentially cautioning the Hall of Famer to finish ‘The Problem Child’ in under three rounds.

Bisping cautions Mike Tyson and urges the veteran to make quick work of Paul

Now, if you’re somebody who hasn’t stepped in a ring or shadow-boxed, we recommend you to try that because two minutes can be a very long time. Especially if you’re over 50s despite being an icon in boxing, age will still catch up to you and you might not be at your best. This is exactly what Bisping argues in his ‘Believe You Me’ podcast.

While the former UFC MW champion calls it an “elderly abuse” if Paul KOs a 58-year-old Tyson, Bisping cautioned the aging warrior to make quick work of the youngster. After all, it’s the first time in the history of the sport that a 27-year-old will take on a 58-year-old ex-champion in a professional bout.