“LeBron James, Kevin Durant Moved On, Kyrie…”: Gilbert Arenas Doesn’t Agree With Stephen Curry and the Warriors Core Sticking Together

The Golden State Warriors have been concerningly underperforming in the league this season. The Dubs are currently placed 12th in the Western Conference table, with an 18-22 season record. Many, including 3x All-Star Gilbert Arenas, believe that the time for the Warriors core and the dynasty players is now over. The major slump and questionable form of Draymond Green and Klay Thompson have led Arenas and many others to this conclusion.

In the latest episode of The Gil’s Arena show, the crew talked about the downfall of the Warriors Dynasty right after winning an NBA championship just over a year ago. Rashad McCants compared this situation with other stars, such as LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Kyrie Irving, who had moments with their teams and moved on with their careers.

However, the Warriors kept their core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green together. Discussing the same, McCants added,

“They [Golden State Warriors] are the only team that still got their s**t locked in together. Like LeBron got rid of that s**t. Like, I’m going to go over here and form a whole new team. So to see they still stuck with it; KD moved on, Kyrie moved on, [LeBron] James moved on, everybody has moved on from their little s**t. So they keeping that s**t together is like, it just don’t make sense if it ain’t working.”

Gilbert Arenas was also particularly concerned about the added pressure on Stephen Curry as the Dubs seem much more reliant on their star veteran. The Warriors expect Curry to drop 30+ points every game night, which he continues doing without any complaints. However, Rashad McCants noticed how players such as Chris Paul cannot keep up with the offense as role players for the Warriors.

Currently, the mood in the Warriors’ locker room is quite volatile, given Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody are both unhappy with their situations and playing time on the roster. While Rashad McCants believes that the Warriors need to change their way of dealing with their offense, Gilbert Arenas contests the same, saying the younger players can fit in well with the current offense if they are willing to set up.

All in all, the Gil’s Arena crew assessed that the Warriors need to fix several of their shortcomings, including their roster’s chemistry. That way, perhaps the Dubs can finally find the best fit for themselves on the floor, which could help them win their subsequent games and improve their record for a playoff-contending spot.

The Warriors are currently ranked below the playoff contention spot

The Warriors are currently ranked 12th in the Western Conference, with a negative net rating of -1. Once known for their impeccable shooting prowess, the Dubs are ranked 15th in the league in terms of 3-point shooting percentage and are ranked among the bottom five in terms of their defensive rating.

In addition to their injury woes, the Warriors struggle with inconsistency and a lack of chemistry. While head coach Steve Kerr has tried experimenting with different lineups and rotations, none seem to have clicked so far.

Stephen Curry is the only player on the roster averaging above 20 points this season with the Dubs. However, the rest of the Warriors’ players have averages in the 10-point range, with extremely poor field goal percentage. The Golden State Warriors, in short, have been one of the most disappointing teams this season for many reasons. While their talented roster has a proven track record of success, fans have yet to see the Dubs bounce back for playoff contention later in the season.