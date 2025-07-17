“Taught Myself Not To Trust Anybody”: Joel Embiid Hits Back at Criticism of His Leadership, Opens Up on Early Struggles

Joel Embiid has been on the cusp of reaching legendary status as a player for some time now. But an abundance of injuries and a lack of silverware have kept him out of those conversations. Still, there’s no denying that he’s one of the best players of his generation.

Embiid is a dominant big man with an MVP and multiple scoring titles to his name. He’s also consistently been one of the best two-way players in the NBA. Yet, his career hasn’t fully reflected just how good he truly is. Sadly, he’s also been the target of some rather harsh criticism.

Embiid’s ongoing injury concerns, coupled with his stance on not playing back-to-back games, have only added fuel to the fire. Many believe that this mindset has hurt both his legacy and his public perception, especially when it comes to leadership. Now, the Philadelphia 76ers star is hitting back.

In a recent ESPN interview, Embiid acknowledged the growing discourse questioning his leadership and pointed out that not every leader fits the same mold. He believes he leads through his play on the court, even if it doesn’t always come across in other ways.

Over time, Embiid says he’s grown in that area. Different teammates from different stages of his career would likely tell different stories about how he is as a leader. “If you ask my teammates now, they’ll tell you a way different story than my teammates a couple of years ago, because years ago, I was nowhere to be found,” he said.

The conversation took a more personal turn when he opened up about his early years in the NBA. Embiid admitted that, at the start of his career, he wasn’t much of a leader. To explain further, he reflected on his upbringing.

“I think it goes back to how I was raised. I don’t want to say lonely, but I came to the States, I was alone. I always taught myself to not trust anybody,” Embiid said. That mindset followed him into the league and shaped how he approached his game and personality.

Then came the conversation about “ring culture.” Is a player who has never won a title considered icon-worthy? Embiid feels that it’s used against them while evaluating greatness. He understands that narrative, but doesn’t agree with the implication that someone isn’t great just because they haven’t won. Like most, he used the Round Mound of Rebounds, Charles Barkley, as an example.

“Charles Barkley, great player, right? But he never won. [Allen Iverson] never won. … But that doesn’t mean they weren’t great. They were amazing,” the 31-year-old said.

While the criticism isn’t going away until he wins a championship, Embiid is making peace with the journey and the evolution that comes with it. Every year, those who back him, 76ers fans and basketball lovers in general, hope he can rediscover his best self. The NBA needs it.