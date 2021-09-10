"Giannis Antetokounmpo had to buy a ticket to get into the Acropolis! ": The Greek Freak pays a visit to cultural heritage accompanied by his family

NBA champions Giannis Antetokounmpo and Thanasis Antetokounmpo visit Acropolis in Anthens along with the Larry O’Brien trophy

The Milwaukee Bucks are 2021 NBA champions. Giannis Antetokounmpo took over and got Milwaukee their first NBA title since 1971. Giannis won the Finals MVP along the way as well. The Bucks winning the championship was a proud moment for the country of Greece as well.

Giannis’ inception in the Bucks has changed the fortunes of the franchise. The Greek Freak has played a major role in making the franchise relevant again. The Bucks have been one of the top contenders for the NBA championship since 2019, courtesy of Giannis. Though the former DPOY hit a few bumps in his last few playoff appearances, the 2020-21 season established the 5x All-Star as an all-time great. His Finals performances put him among the likes of Shaquille O’Neal and Michael Jordan.

Recently, Giannis and his brother Thanasis visited their hometown Athens in Greece. The two brothers paid a visit to the historic site Acropolis.

Giannis Antetokounmpo takes a tour of Acropolis and celebrates the championship run

Giannis’ arrival at the historical landmark is met with a heartwarming reaction. The superstar is seen accompanied by his mother and two brothers. Giannis’ arrival has the visitors at the site surprised, who would then be seen clicking selfies with the NBA champion.

The 2x MVP is seen obliging his fans by letting them hold his Finals MVP trophy and take pictures with it. One of the most interesting parts of the Antetokounmpo family’s visit to Acropolis is them buying tickets. Giannis being treated like any other common visitor is a humbling sight to watch.

Giannis, Thanasis, Kostas and Larry visiting the Acropolis 🇬🇷 (via @Bucks)pic.twitter.com/W0cmUEAkVM — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) August 5, 2021

Giannis’ elder brother Thanasis talks about the surreal feeling he’s going through visiting the landmark as NBA champions.

Man, it’s a great feeling, being back, and you know, bringing back the trophy to Greece. You know, it means a lot to us. This is where we started, this is where the journey started and this is where the journey continues. Hopefully, we’ll get to invite everybody to Greece. You know, and if you guys are watching this, anybody who’s watching this video. They should consider, coming to Greece at least once in their lifetime.

While leaving the historic site, Giannis reflects the significance of his visit. The superstar talks about playing for his family and the city of Milwaukee. Representing his country in the NBA feels like great honor for the Greek Freak.