“I will sign a one-day contract and retire as a Toronto Raptor”: Kyle Lowry opens up about a potential reunion with the Canadian franchise

Heat guard Kyle Lowry recently talks about a potential homecoming with the Toronto Raptors, adding that the city of Toronto still remains his home.

Kyle Lowry has had an eventful tenure with the Toronto Raptors. In his nine years with them, Lowry was a 6x All-Star, an All-NBA pick in 2015–16. Moreover, he even brought the city their first-ever championship in 2019, beating Steph Curry and the Warriors in the finals.

Lowry left the franchise before signing a three-year deal, an $85 million deal with the Miami Heat this past offseason. However, his heart has always remained with the city of Toronto. The 1x NBA champion reiterated the same in a recent interview.

Via Marc Spears of TheUndeafeated –

“Everybody says you could just live in Canada, but you’d have to get a Canadian citizenship to live there. And I don’t think I would’ve lived there for the rest of my life.

“But I’ll be able to go back. That’s still home. Like I’ve said, and I’ll say it now, I will sign a one-day contract and I’ll retire as a Toronto Raptor. That is my everything.”

“I will sign a one-day contract and I’ll retire as a Toronto Raptor. That is my everything,” new #Heat guard Kyle Lowry told @TheUndefeated. Much more here: https://t.co/cgNsUuNh9k #nba #raptors #toronto — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) November 22, 2021

The idea of Kyle Lowry possibly retiring as a Raptor in the future is certainly music to the ears of Raptors faithful. Let’s hope the Raptors do their part and offer the 35-year-old guard a contract in the foreseeable future.

Also Read: “Having LeBron James as my friend was huge for me when I was going through an ugly divorce”: Dwayne Wade opens up about his friendship with the King

Kyle Lowry talks about returning to play in Toronto as a member of the Miami Heat.

Kyle Lowry played 601 regular-season games for the Raptors. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, his last game in Toronto was way back in 2020. The 6x All-Star is scheduled to make a return to the Scotiabank Arena on February 3rd this season.

In fact, he said he is quite nervous about his homecoming and said it is going to be an emotional one.

Via Marc Spears of TheUndeafeated –

“I’m a man’s man, but I know I’m going to be a little bit sensitive and crying that day. I don’t know. I might hold it in. I’ve talked to DeMar [DeRozan] about it.

“But it’s one of them days where I know it’s going to be a lot of love for me and me giving love back, it’s just going to be interesting how it goes down because I don’t know what to expect.”

Exclusive interview with new #Heat guard Kyle Lowry in @TheUndefeated in which he explains why he left the Raptors, why he chose Miami, why he isn’t looking forward to returning to play in Toronto, his Heat-related big Thanksgiving plans and much more. https://t.co/cgNsUuNh9k — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) November 22, 2021

Certainly, one can expect a full house on the day, with the fans giving him a wholehearted welcome. One can be sure that the Toronto fans are undoubtedly eagerly awaiting the retirement homecoming of their beloved point guard.

Also Read: “James Harden is averaging more turnovers than Russell Westbrook!”: NBA Reddit unearths a shocking fact as the Beard’s issues continue to plague the Nets

Even though Kyle Lowry’s heart will always remain with Toronto, he will be currently focused on guiding the Miami Heat to a potential championship.