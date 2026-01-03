“Tends to Defer a Little Bit When Steph Is Out There”: Steve Kerr Stresses Jimmy Butler’s Role in Take Load Off Curry

The Golden State Warriors are a team that desperately needs to put together a strong run of form to make their postseason hopes a reality. To do that, they need everyone to step up, not just Stephen Curry. Fingers are often pointed at Jimmy Butler for being complacent, but Steve Kerr recently revealed what his role truly is.

With an 18–16 record, one bad month could completely derail the Warriors’ season. And Curry can no longer carry this team the way he did four or five years ago. He is now 37, and the wear and tear is real, which is why Kerr has been more deliberate in managing his minutes.

Curry is being kept below his old workload to preserve him for the long haul. Fortunately, Kerr seems to have finally found the best way to keep his team fiery while Steph is on the bench. The former player-turned-coach spoke about this during a recent interview on the Tom Tolbert Show.

Kerr was asked about Curry’s load management and why Butler is a key piece of the offense when the 3-point god sits on the bench.

“Well that’s why we have Jimmy,” began Kerr, who referenced the Warriors’ recent win over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday to explain why the Jimmy Buckets rotation did well. “We didn’t put Steph back in in his usual slot at the end of the 2nd. We let Jimmy play that run with some of the younger guys to bring energy. I think we were able to keep Steph around 29 minutes last night.”

Steve Kerr on whether he worries about how Steph Curry will handle the heavy offensive responsibility over a long season: “Well that’s why we have Jimmy. What I found is that the more we can play Jimmy with a group around him that demands that he take over, that’s when he’s at… pic.twitter.com/3VgU8GlrTW — aly ✶ (@jinthirty) January 2, 2026

This is precisely why the Warriors acquired Butler from the Miami Heat one year ago. Despite having a seemingly solid core of players like Buddy Hield and Jonathan Kuminga, Curry was still doing most of the heavy lifting. With Butler, the offense can operate under an entirely different scheme, allowing Jimmy to rack up points in his own way.

“What I found is that the more we can play Jimmy with a group around him that demands that he take over, that’s when he’s at his best. When he’s with Steph and Draymond, I think he’s such a smart player, he’s such a conscientious player. He knows how good Steph is, so he tends to defer a little bit when Steph is out there,” added Kerr.

It’s not a bad thing either. Butler wants Steph to still feel like this team is his. But Kerr is right in believing that Jimmy taking over is what’s best for the Dubs while The Chef rests. The dynamic can be likened to a power back and a speed back in football. One player wears down defenders, while the speed back bursts right past them.

If the Warriors are going to make real noise this season, this balance is non-negotiable. Curry can still cook, but asking him to carry the offense for 35 minutes a night at 37 years old is a losing equation. Letting Butler be the power back while Steph saves his legs keeps Golden State dangerous across all 48 minutes. And if that means fewer Steph flurries in the second quarter in exchange for more in April and May, it’s a trade the Warriors would gladly make.