‘Jinxed’ By Grizzlies Announcers, Kevin Durant Misses A Free Throw After Draining 67 Straight And Breaking The Suns Franchise Record

Kevin Durant’s Phoenix Suns registered another flashy win over the Memphis Grizzlies with a 116-109 scoreline. Durant helped his team by adding 27 points, 5 assists, and 2 rebounds in yet another stunning display of his prowess. Further, before this game, KD was amid an incredible streak of making free throws, one that many believed was far from over. However, it appears that the ‘Slim Reaper’ may have been jinxed by the sports announcer.

For the past several games, KD had hit 67 straight free throws and was on his way to continue this streak tonight. At approximately the 6:10 mark in the first quarter, KD earned a free throw after getting fouled on the left baseline by the Grizzlies. Following is a clip of KD’s free throw attempt, uploaded by Oh no he didn’t on X.

Call it a jinx or any kind of hoodoo. Right after the Grizzlies announcer, Pete Pranica announced KD’s incredible streak, the Slim Reaper unfortunately missed the first of his two free throws. Fans have already started pouring in with reactions to the same, calling it the announcer’s curse, with some even announcing it to be their biggest basketball pet peeve.

Here are some reactions that have started pouring in since this incident.

Durant has a high free throw percentage of 87.2% throughout his career, having made 3484 of his 3997 attempts. This season, as well, KD is going strong with a free throw percentage of 89.6%, proving his prowess as one of the most prolific foul shooters in the history of the NBA.

Kevin Durant has been carrying the Phoenix Suns through the 2023-24 season

The Phoenix Suns can accredit much of their current 12-8 record in the league to Kevin Durant, who has been carrying the team since the start of the season. Though the Suns were expected to field a formidable Big 3, the continued absence of Bradley Beal from the roster and Devin Booker’s sporadic presence due to lower body injuries is making KD carry much of the Suns’ mantle on his shoulder.

This season, KD remains incredible with his form, averaging 31.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 5.8 assists despite just turning 35 this year. In the last game against the Toronto Raptors, Durant scored 30 points to make his entry into the Top 10 scoring list, passing Moses Malone with his current 27,450 career points.