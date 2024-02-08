“Terrible Singers but I Still Love Em”: Klay Thompson’s 34th Birthday Celebration Involved Draymond Green’s ‘Melodious’ Tunes

Klay Thompson turned 34 today and celebrated this special moment with the rest of the Golden State Warriors team on the team plane. The Dubs are set for back-to-back games this week and were headed to Indiana after a 127-104 win against the Philadelphia 76ers last night.

To celebrate the veteran Warrior’s birthday and the win against the Sixers, the Dubs squad assembled in their team plane’s cabin and sang the ‘Happy Birthday’ song for Thompson in the most endearing manner possible. All of the Warriors players assembled to celebrate Klay’s birthday seemed to be living in the moment, singing their hearts out to celebrate Thompson turning 34.

Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis were seen leading the pack with their singing, while Draymond Green directed this rookie choir. Overjoyed with the affectionate moment, Thompson recorded it all and posted it on his Instagram story with an endearing caption saying, “Conducter Dray and a rookie Choir. Terrible singers, but I love em.” NBCS’ official Warriors handle reposted this Klay story clip on X.

The Golden State Warriors currently stand at 11th in the West with a 23-25 record and will be facing the Indiana Pacers tonight. Perhaps, if they manage to grab a win against Tyrese Haliburton and Co., it might call for bigger celebrations among the team members to commemorate Klay’s 34th birthday.

Klay Thompson has always celebrated his birthday with the Warriors in fun ways

The Warriors have always made sure to make every Klay Thompson birthday memorable. For Klay’s 28th birthday, the Warriors surprised the veteran with a unique birthday cake shaped like his beloved pet bulldog Rocco. The cake was baked by Pretty Please Bakeshop in San Francisco and was an absolute hit among players and staff alike.

Thompson is expected to play against the Indiana Pacers on his birthday and perhaps celebrate the night with a win in hand. Last season, it was quite unfortunate for Thompson to lose against the Portland Trail Blazers on his birthday. Though Thompson finished the night with 31 points, 3 rebounds, and 5 assists, he could not lead the Warriors to a win as Damian Lillard and Co. edged out the Dubs 125-122.