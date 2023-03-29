“That is Ridiculous”: Shaquille O’Neal’s Friend Adam Sandler Defends Himself From NBA on TNT Analyst’s Mockery

Over the years, there have been many celebrities who have shown their prowess on the basketball court. From Kevin Hart to Justin Bieber, the list is a very long one. But, one of the more underrated picks, who is yet to make a celebrity game appearance is Adam Sandler. The actor and comedian is a good friend of Shaquille O’Neal.

Sandler, who is renowned for his stand-up comedy and his hilarious movies is quite the baller. He has a fair bit of skill, which he has showcased on several occasions. Just ask Big Diesel and Kevin Garnett who have had the pleasure of working with Sandler and watching him play.

That being said, not everyone is a fan of the 56-year-old’s style of play. Shaq’s colleague on Inside the NBA, Kenny Smith was not impressed. The Jet criticized Sandler’s skills on the Jimmy Fallon Show, much to the latter’s dismay.

Kenny Smith mocked Adam Sandler for his poor basketball ability on the Jimmy Fallon Show

Adam Sandler is one of the most loveable figures in Hollywood. The New Yorker has been making fans laugh for close to 36 years now. However, comedy isn’t the only strength Sandler has.

The star of the movie Hustle is also quite a basketball player. After all, one of his hobbies growing up was playing pick-up basketball in his native Brooklyn. But, how good of a player is Sandler?

Well, in a clip from the Jimmy Fallon Show, Inside the NBA analyst, Kenny Smith critiqued a few clips from his highlight reel. Unfortunately, The Jet was not impressed with his lack of shooting. He even mocked Adam’s choice of clothing and the fact that a dog stole the ball from him. Essentially, forcing Sandler to defend himself on TV.

“That is ridiculous. First of all, I do love Kenny Smith. But, these are bad moments. I have such a great game, it’s insane everybody. The dog got lucky, it bit my ball. But, I’m telling you, it’s cause I’m older now. I’m 56! I’m old…man! But, honestly, when I’m on the court and I’m dribbling and I see other guys on my team. I never take the shot because I’m like, ‘He’s better than me! He’s better than me!’. That’s why I look to pass. And, then someone will tell me, ‘Hey, start shooting more often!’, and I’ll be like, ‘Yeah, he’s right! He’s right!’. So, then I take a shot and miss, and I go, ‘Didn’t I tell ya?'”

At the end of the day, it’s a fair assessment from Kenny. But, hopefully, Adam doesn’t take it too seriously, or he might not cast him in his next movie.

Kenny Smith worked closely with Sandler in the movie Hustle

Being a superstar comedian, Adam Sandler has had the pleasure of working with some amazing people, most of whom are NBA superstars. He has worked with Shaquille O’Neal in Grown Ups 2, Kevin Garnett in Uncut Gems, and most recently, Kenny Smith and several other stars in the movie Hustle. The Jet plays the role of a sports agent named Leon Rich who is good friends with Sandler’s character Stanley Sugerman.

It was an amazing movie, and one of Sandler’s best performances to date. Hopefully, we continue to see him take up roles that have him working with some of the league’s best.