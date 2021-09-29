“That kid really consoled Carmelo Anthony after missing the game-winning shot”: When a young Knicks fan comforted the current Lakers star as he looked dejected for missing a game-winner in NY

Back in 2017, after the then-Knicks star Carmelo Anthony looked demoralized for missing a game-winner, a young New York fan consoled him.

Carmelo Anthony is one of the best scorers the league has ever seen. Ever since he set foot on the hardwood as a young 19-yer-old, he took no time to showcase his deep offensive bag. And after averaging 21 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists on 42/32/77 shooting splits, Melo was immediately deemed an offensive threat to any defender.

Anthony has been a straight-up walking bucket for over 18 years now. And has been a treat to watch for quite a while now. His incredible pull-jump jumpers along with his fancy footwork, not only confuses his opponents but also leaves the fans in awe.

Without any doubt, Melo is one of the most loved players with millions of fans around the globe. And during the course of his illustrious career, the 37-year-old has had several amusing fan encounters. However, there was one moment with a young New York fan which was rather wholesome.

A young New York fan consoled Carmelo Anthony for missing a game-winning shot

Back in 2017, during Carmelo Anthony’s last season in New York, the Knicks hosted Phoenix Suns. The match was a pretty well-fought battle with both sides fighting till the very end. With a little more than 30 seconds on the clock late in the 4th quarter, Suns’ star Devin Booker drained a go-ahead three-pointer giving Phoenix a 107-105 lead to silence MSG.

A couple of plays later, with 6.3 seconds left on the clock, Ron Baker inbounded the ball to Melo. He managed to release the ball, before the buzzer went off, over TJ Warren. And quite dramatically, his three-point attempt almost went in, circling the rim, leaving him absolutely dejected.

As the then-Knicks star looked heartbroken, sitting at the scorer’s table, a young New York fan consoled Anthony while giving him a few motivational words.

Here, have a look at the wholesome moment the Knicks fan shared with the superstar.

In today’s age when fans have been more ruthless than ever, it truly was a treat to the eyes. And massive respect to that young Carmelo fan for showing the superstar some respect.